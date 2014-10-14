Liquor Barn to Support 1st Midwest Rum Festival on December 6th, 2014 at Louisville, Kentucky

Terrace Park, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/14/2014 --Liquor Barn from Kentucky has partnered with the producers of the MidWest Rum Festival, with a few ambitious plans to increase sales of rum prior and after the event.



According to Bridget McCauley (Liquor Barn Director, Marketing & Advertising), “The 1st MidWest Rum Festival is a great opportunity for Liquor Barn to strengthen its presence and showcase our position as the market leader in the rum category. We are activating several programs prior, during and after the event to provide first in class experiences for our customers while increasing sales.”



Prior to the event, 2 Liquor Barn venues will host a VIP Meet & Greet with different Rum Ambassadors, Brand Managers and/or brand owners that will be sharing some insights of the spirits, while doing bottle signatures. This will give rum aficionados the opportunity to meet key players behind the different brands and possibly take home a signed bottle of rum. The dates and locations for these events are:



- 12/4/2014 -Lexington, KY at the Hamburg location.



- 12/5/2014 - Louisville, KY at the Springhurst location.



About The Springhurst Location

The Springhurst location will also offer customers the possibility of winning a free “Nirvana for Rum Aficionado Pass” to the event. A rum review form will be available to be filled out and drop off at the raffle box near Liquor Barn Tasting Bar. A lucky winner will be announced every week. Besides, during the event, Liquor Barn will have a booth where customers can reserve products sampled during the festival and later purchase at the Springhurst location.



For more information, simply visit: Liquor Barn



CONTACT:

Liquor Barn

Address: 9920 Corporate Campus Drive, Ste. 2000

Louisville, KY 40223

Phone: 502-815-4301

Email:Bridget.mccauley@lsgp.ca

Official Website: http://www.liquorbarn.com

MidWest Rum Festival Official Website: http://www.midwestrumfest.com