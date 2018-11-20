Lisa DeSantis of CMSC Honored as TIAA Difference Maker 100

Hackensack, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/20/2018 --Lisa DeSantis, Continuing Education Manager for the Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC) and Special Projects Manager/Grant Writer for the Foundation of the CMSC (FCMSC), was recently honored as a Difference Maker by the TIAA.



The Difference Maker 100 program launched earlier this year, as part of TIAA's centennial, to recognize the positive impact nonprofit employees have on the world. Individuals were invited to submit their own story or recommend others for consideration. The final Difference Maker 100 Honorees were selected by a panel of judges based on their impact, creativity, perseverance and motive.



DeSantis was selected as a "100" honoree out of more than 4,000 nominations. For the last four years, DeSantis has programmed educational events for the CMSC's Continuing Education Program, which provides accredited educational programming for physicians, PA's, nursing professionals, pharmacists, and other medical professionals and clinicians. This programming includes live events such as MS Forums, Nursing Care in MS, Managing MS: A Team Approach; NP Connections: The Role of the Nurse Practitioner in MS Care, as well as the CMSC Annual Meeting. A full agenda of webinars and learning courses are also part of the continuing education program of CMSC.



In October 2018, TIAA made a $10,000.00 donation to the FCMSC on DeSantis' behalf as a result of this honor. FCMSC initiatives work to create and train the workforce of the future by providing research opportunities and funding scholarships and fellowships to encourage the next generation of medical students to pursue MS as a specialty in clinical care and research.



Her work in MS is also personal for DeSantis as she lost her father to MS in 1993 and her brother was diagnosed with MS in 2015. Since joining CMSC she has seen great advances in the care and treatment of approximately 1 million people affected by MS as well as their outlooks. "An MS diagnosis no longer means a future of severe disability and little hope. Instead, those diagnosed can immediately begin regiments of disease-modifying therapy that can halt disease progress for many years," said DeSantis.



DeSantis graduated from Rutgers College in 1999 with a BA in Political Science and earned her J.D. in 2002 from Rutgers Law School. After 12 years as an attorney, she came to CMSC in 2015. She currently resides in Paramus, New Jersey with her husband Kevin and son Ryan. DeSantis is PTA Vice-President at West Brook Middle School and volunteers with several youth sports organizations in which her son is involved.



"Lisa's contributions at CMSC are invaluable, as healthcare professionals around the world have benefitted from learning about the latest advancements and treatments for MS care through her expertise and tireless efforts as continuing education manager," said June Halper, CEO, CMSC.



For more information on CMSC visit www.mscare.org. For more information about the TIAA Difference Maker 100 Honorees and the program, visit TIAADifferenceMaker100.org.



About The Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC)

CMSC, the Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers, is the leading educational, training, and networking organization for MS healthcare professionals and researchers. The CMSC mission is to promote high quality MS care through educational programming and accreditation including live and online events, research grants, technical journals and papers, and targeted advocacy efforts. The CMSC member network includes more than 11,000 international healthcare clinicians and scientists committed to MS care as well as more than 60 Veterans Administration MS Programs and 225 MS Centers in the US, Canada, and Europe. For more information visit: www.mscare.org. Follow CMSC on Twitter: @mscare.org and Facebook: CMSCmscare.