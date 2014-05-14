Lisbon: Hotel Rates Skyrocket for Champions League Final

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/14/2014 --Football fans from Madrid who are planning a trip to Lisbon for the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday, May 24 might get a shock when looking for a hotel room. Hotels in the Portuguese capital are raising their rates exorbitantly, with some of them charging over 1000% more than usual, as a new survey from Cheaprooms.co.uk reveals.



According to the survey, less than 5% of all hotels in Lisbon currently have available rooms for the weekend of May 23–25. For those few that still do, on average, their rooms are 768% more expensive than normal. And in response to the Champions League final, some hotels are hiking their rates even more significantly than that.



One such example is the 4-star-rated Hotel Alif Avenidas. During the UEFA CL final weekend, this particular establishment is charging 2500 Euros per night for a twin room. That figure represents an increase of 1150% over regular rates. It’s not the biggest rate hiker, though. That distinction goes to the Hotel Excelsior. A centrally located budget hotel, Hotel Excelsior normally charges as little as 59 Euros per night for a double room. Come the Champions League final weekend, however, it will be hitting guests with a bill of 1161 Euros per night. That's an increase of almost 2000%.



According to Joan Mitchell from Cheaprooms.co.uk: "This is the biggest hotel rate increase we have experienced in any European city in a long time. No other event over the past few years has driven hotel rates higher than this year's final of the UEFA Champions League."



For the most affordable room in Lisbon, football fans will currently have to spend 400 Euros per night (so 800 Euros in total for the full CL final weekend). For this price they will receive a double room with a shared bathroom in a low-budget hotel. If they are looking for a hotel room only for the day of the final, the cheapest available double room will cost them 650 Euros.



