Lisna Waters Black Shower Cabin Ideal for Any Modern Bathroom, Now Discounted at JT Spas

Larne, Northern Ireland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/05/2018 --JT Spas has always prioritised customer satisfaction above all else, and it does this by providing customers with only the best quality products for the bathroom. The range of products offered by JT Spas is extensive, with basins, taps, toilets, baths, shower enclosures, and more. For those seeking a sleek and ultra-modern shower cabin for their modern bathroom, Lisna Waters' black shower cabin is on sale now at JT Spas.



JT Spas deals only with the most trustworthy brands when it comes to bathroom products, and these brands include names like Aqualusso, Jupiter Showering, Insignia, Hudson Reed, Aqualux, Lisna Waters, and more. Many customers swear by the reliability and performance of these brands' products, and this is why JT Spas continues to update its bathroom product collection with the latest offerings from such trusted brands.



And since JT Spas has a good relationship with these manufacturers, it can offer their products at reduced prices – prices which any customer can afford. JT Spas provides everything from whirlpool baths to simple bathroom accessories such as mirrors and towel rods, and its selection of shower enclosures are in high demand as well.



For those seeking a beautiful shower enclosure for their bathroom, JT Spas has one particular offer which many customers find irresistible: an exclusive discount for the Lisna Waters black shower cabin, ideal for any contemporary-themed bathroom.



The black shower cabin from Lisna Waters has a bold and striking look and can serve as a great focal point for any bathroom. And now, it is on sale only at JT Spas, with a price reduction of as much as £420. The price of the black shower cabin from Lisna Waters is now only at £479, although its regular price was previously at £899. The shower cabin has an ultra-modern look with its solid black back panelling, which is augmented by transparent glass walls and doors.



The shower cabin measures 800mm by 800mm, although there is another, bigger model, which measures 900mm by 900mm which is also on an exclusive discount for only £489. Each unit comes with a designer hand shower as well as a riser kit, and it also comes with an overhead showerhead, easy-clean glass panels, clear glass doors that are 5mm thick, body jets which are adjustable, a thermostatic shower valve, and chrome accessories. To see the collection of bathroom products available at JT Spas and to view its selection of shower enclosures, visit http://www.jtspas.co.uk/.



