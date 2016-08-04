Listen In - Interview with Oakridge Global Energy Solutions, Inc. CEO Steve Barber on the Uptick Network Radio Show

Palm Bay, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/04/2016 --Oakridge Global Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB:OGES), a leading U.S. based manufacturer of Lithium-ion smart energy cells for military, civilian and medical applications, today announced that Steve Barber, CEO and Executive Chairman, will be interviewed by Everett Jolly on the Uptick Network Stock Day Radio Show. This podcast will begin at 9:00 a .m. EST, on Tuesday, August 9, 2016.



To listen to this interview, tune in to the Uptick Network Radio Show: "Stock Day" on Tuesday, August 9th @ 9:00 a.m. EST. A direct link to the radio show will be released on Monday, August 8th; and a broadcast of the radio show can also be found on the iHeart Radio Network at www.iheart.com.



For those unable to listen to the broadcast, a recording of the interview on Uptick Network will be available from August 9th, 2016 on the Company's website: www.oakridgeglobalenergy.com.



Mr. Barber will discuss how Oakridge Global Energy Solutions, Inc. is transitioning from a R&D development stage company, into a full-fledged manufacturing company that is expected to begin generating substantial sales revenue in the Q4 of 2016. In addition, Mr. Barber will elaborate on the growth potential and market applications for the Company's recently announced "Generation 2" series of Lithium-ion "Smart Energy Cells".



About Oakridge Global Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB:OGES)

Oakridge Global Energy Solutions Inc. leads in the innovation, development, manufacturing and marketing of disruptive energy storage technology for military, civilian and medical uses. The company's research & development, and its powerful strategic alliances with leading Japanese industry players has led to the development of some of the world's most innovative Lithium-ion "smart energy cells", all with smart-phone connectivity to monitor status, and representing some of the longest-lasting rechargeable power sources currently available, with a life up to 3 times greater and a 30 percent longer cycle between charges than Chinese-manufactured counterparts. Located in Palm Bay, Florida, the Company is poised to become a dominant player in the lithium-ion energy storage space with its unique "smart energy cells" and is dedicated to bringing manufacturing back to the United States.



For more information visit: www.oakridgeglobalenergy.com.



Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.



Contact:

Bill James

Director of Investor Relations

Office: 321-610-7959 ext. 1008

Direct: 321-802-9764

bjames@oakg.net



