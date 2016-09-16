Listen to Oakridge Global Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB:OGES) Talk About Company Progress and the Samsung Cell Phone Debacle on the Uptick Network Radio Show

Palm Bay, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/16/2016 --Oakridge Global Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB:OGES), a leading U.S. based manufacturer of Lithium-ion smart energy cells for military, civilian and medical applications, is pleased to announce that Steve Barber, CEO and Executive Chairman, will be interviewed by Everett Jolly on the Uptick Network Stock Day Radio Show. The broadcast will begin at 9:00 a .m. EST, on Monday, September 19, 2016.



To listen to the interview, tune in to the Uptick Radio Show on Monday September 19th @ 9:00 a.m. EST. A direct link to the broadcast of the radio show can be found at: http://upticknewswire.com/steve-barber-oakridge-global-energy-solutions-ceo-talks-battery-industry-and-their-new-smart-energy-cells (the link will not be active until the time of the radio show). For those unable to listen to the broadcast when it originally airs, a recording of the interview will be available from September 19th, 2016 on the Oakridge Company website: www.oakridgeglobalenergy.com



During the interview, Mr. Barber will discuss the recently announced joint venture with Toyo-System in Japan for the design and manufacture of their cutting edge Battery Management Systems, as well as provide details of the exciting new Oakridge Generation II product range and the proprietary Oakridge design DNA. Mr. Barber will also share his thoughts on the enormous Samsung debacle with its Galaxy Note 7 cell phones blowing up and catching on fire, the game-changing implications for the Lithium-ion battery industry, and how Oakridge intends to capitalize on this situation and create enormous value for the Company and its shareholders.



About Oakridge Global Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB:OGES)

Oakridge Global Energy Solutions, Inc. leads in the innovation, development, manufacturing and marketing of disruptive energy storage technology for military, civilian and medical uses. The company's research & development, and its powerful strategic alliances with leading Japanese industry players has led to the development of some of the world's most innovative Lithium-ion "smart energy cells", all with smart-phone connectivity to monitor status, and representing some of the longest-lasting rechargeable power sources currently available, with a life up to 3 times greater and a 30 percent longer cycle between charges than Chinese-manufactured counterparts. Located in Palm Bay, Florida, the Company is poised to become a dominant player in the lithium-ion energy storage space with its unique "smart energy cells" and is dedicated to bringing manufacturing back to the United States.



For more information visit: www.oakridgeglobalenergy.com



