Lister Law Office Partners with BizIQ

Mount Pleasant, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/04/2016 --Lister Law Office, a trusted law firm focusing on adoptions in South Carolina, announced it has partnered with BizIQ, a Phoenix-based digital marketing company that works with small business owners across the United States and Canada.



In this new partnership with BizIQ, Lister Law Office seeks to enhance its web presence and continue to grow its client base throughout South Carolina. BizIQ uses a marketing strategy with a heavy emphasis on search engine optimization, allowing customers to easily find companies like Lister Law Office when using Google to search for local businesses. Additionally, BizIQ created a completely new website for the law firm, as well as a new marketing campaign. The digital marketing campaign includes a pair of blog posts every month, as well as strategies geared toward improving overall communication between the firm and its clients.



The new Lister Law Office website prioritizes relevant, timely and informative content related to the firm's services. All content on the new website is written by professional copywriters. The site also includes a number of different channels through which customers can contact the company to learn more about adoption in South Carolina.



"We have decades of experience in the area in helping people to adopt children domestically and internationally," said Glenn Lister of Lister Law Office. "Now that we have this partnership with BizIQ, we will be better able to reach out to clients online than we ever have been before. We can't wait to see the kind of results this has on our company."



About Lister Law Office

Founded in 1981, Lister Law Office is South Carolina's trusted source for international and domestic adoptions, as well as foster care and agency adoptions.



For more information about the firm's services, visit http://www.adoptionattorneysc.net/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.