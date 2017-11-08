LIT Lighting Design Awards Final Deadline November 30th

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/08/2017 --The LIT Lighting Design Awards was created by the Farmani Group to recognize the efforts of talented international lighting product designers and implementers. They believe that lighting is an art and a science, and it is one of the most important elements of design. The winning designers and designs will be exhibited in a pop-up exhibition in Tokyo in May 2018, in collaboration with the Tokyo International Foto Awards, details to be announced in the new year.



Participating on the jury of the LIT Awards are 14 lighting industry experts: from those in architectural lighting, interior and exterior design, sustainable product manufacturing and Broadway theater design to men and women on the boards of PLDC, IES, IALD, GLA, and RULD. Also serving as judges are lighting professors from Parsons The New School for Design, NYU Tisch, Aalborg University Copenhagen, and CLD ITMO University. The LIT Design Awards has partnered with CLD ITMO University, RULD The Russian Creative Association of Lighting Designers, PLD Magazine, ELCOMA, Lightecture Magazine, Istanbul Light, Aalborg University, the Indian Society of Lighting Engineers, the International Design Awards and the American Architecture Prize to promote and celebrate the winning designers across the globe.



The competition is comprised of Professional and Emerging categories for both lighting products and lighting designers with more than 50 niche lighting sub-categories. In order to encourage student lighting designers in the industry, there are two $1,000 cash prizes in addition to the worldwide promotional incentives detailed here: http://litawards.com/professional.html



LIT is open to submissions on a global level, accepting entries from lighting manufacturers, designers, and practices from all around the world. Selected by our esteemed jury, the 1st annual winners will receive the LIT trophy, publication in the LIT 2018 Lighting Design Catalogue, extensive publicity showcasing their designs to an international audience, they will be included in the Tokyo LIT Winner's Exhibition, and much more.



Submit lighting designs by November 30th, 2017. Enter work here: www.litawards.com.



