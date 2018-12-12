Litecoin Foundation and Crypto Invest Summit Partner to Educate Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Investors, Builders and Developers

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/12/2018 --Crypto Invest Summit, the United States' largest cryptocurrency and blockchain conference has partnered with the Litecoin Foundation, led by Litecoin creator Charlie Lee, to program the portion of the Builders' Track devoted to Bitcoin, Litecoin and Lightning Network development at this spring's Crypto Invest Summit. Each Track at Crypto Invest Summit is designed to specialize in various highly sought-after topics with the goal of increasing blockchain usability, development, and collaboration.



Other breakout sessions include the Women in Crypto Track, Security Token & Digital Asset Track, Crypto Trading Track and Healthcare Track. Attendees automatically get all-access passes with every Crypto Invest Summit ticket purchase; seating is limited on a first-come-first-serve basis.



Aside from the the Builders' Track, Charlie will be featured in a keynote fireside chat on Crypto Invest Summit's main-stage and the Litecoin Foundation will have booth on the Crypto Invest Summit expo floor.



"I'm really looking forward to Crypto Invest Summit. Education is key," said Charlie Lee, creator of Litecoin and the Managing Director at Litecoin Foundation. "We are excited to be partnering with Crypto Invest Summit to plan multiple sessions devoted to educating developers about building on the Bitcoin, Litecoin and Lightning networks."



In a joint statement, Alon Goren and Josef Holm, founders of Crypto Invest Summit and early-stage investment fund GHV said, "Each track is devoted to helping us fulfill our mission of bringing blockchain technologies to the masses. As a long-time builder and advocate for the space, Charlie Lee, and the Litecoin Foundation that he created, are perfect partners to help us create educational content for our thousands of attendees."



Sponsorships for April are still available. Join the Litecoin Foundation, Totle, Ownera, PrimeTust and many more great event sponsors on the Crypto Invest Summit expo floor. More keynotes and speakers will be announced soon.



About Crypto Invest Summit

After two sold-out events in 2018, CIS comes back to the Los Angeles Convention Center on April 8-10, 2019. The summit brings together developers, entrepreneurs, startups, angel investors, venture capital investors, retail investors, family offices, real estate investors, startups / entrepreneurs, issuers, exchanges, broker-dealers, service providers, and members of the media. Previous headliners include: Steve Wozniak, Tim Draper, Dan Morehead, Crystal Rose, Mance Harmon, Ran Neu-Ner, Marcus Lemonis, Robert Herjavec, Ami Ben David, Bill Barhydt, Scott Walker, Adam Draper, and Apolo Ohno. More information and press passes at https://cryptoinvestsummit.io