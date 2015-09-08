Literated Market Research: HVAC Industry, Watch out for the New Emission Regulations This Year

Bangalore, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/08/2015 --The global HVAC industry would be dominated by changes in rules and regulations in 2015. The growing consciousness and concerns about emissions levels and greenhouse gas means that the air conditioning segment of the HVAC industry would constantly be under the scanner as governments and environment agencies try to cut down and minimize greenhouse gas emissions. For examples, some federal and local governments have laid down norms for cooling systems to meet 14 SEER rating, while heaters and furnaces would be required to have AFUE (Annual fuel utilization efficiency) of at least 80 percent.



Added to this, for the first time, the rules for minimum emission and maximum efficiency would vary from region to region according to the local standards. For example, in the US, there would be regional bias for emission norms and the contractors and builders of HVAC industry would be required to be updated about the local norms and regulations depending on where they do business and the manner of application of the emission standards.



Consider this – in the US, the state of West Virginia has a 13 SEER rating for the split air conditioning system. But this changes to a minimum of 14 SEER rating for minimum-efficiency standards for an installation when one does business just across the state border in Virginia.



Meeting the standards of emission norms would require the HVAC industry to also consider the cost efficiency factor, in new installations and up-gradation of existing systems, as the cost of more efficient machines is obviously higher than low efficiency ones. This cost escalation includes costs for better, more expensive materials and components like additional copper and higher efficiency compressors and motors, which would contribute to a higher per unit cost for cooling and heating systems.



It is also important for HVAC industry to ensure that the machines and the equipments, that are being installed meet the announced and proposed standards for 2015 and beyond.



In many cases the new and the proposed regulations have not been associated with penalties as yet. Therefore the HVAC industry needs to conduct a review of past regulations and the associated penalties, that would give the industry an idea of the recommended penalties for non-compliance with the new regulations.



