Literated Market Research: Mobile Travel Applications to Rule the Travel Industry in the Near Future

Bangalore, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/13/2015 --Online travel agencies, travel bookings and the demand for peer-to-peer travel site to grow in popularity in 2015. Peer-to-peer travel sites like Airbnb, housetrip & Home away showed, increased number of travelers availing their online services in 2014 and the trend has continued through 2015.



Mobile was the most interesting and the biggest trend in 2014. In the US, as much as 25 % of the travel bookings were done on mobile devices. Experts are of the opinion that the number is expected to rise in the coming years. Almost all the major travel companies, online or brick and mortar, have a mobile strategy.The Travel industry recognizes the mobile platform as the key channel going ahead. The mobile strategies are being formulated for content aggregation as well as selling travel services.



There are online sites that are only available on the mobile platform like HotelTonight that rely on their app to do business. Their business strategy is to cater to the impulsive buyers who have arrived in the city and are looking for a hotel to stay in.



HotelQuickly, a similar website, active majorly in the Asia Pacific region, is also popular and functions on similar lines.



The shifting of and the growing importance of the mobile has the potential to explode in 2015 and the initial travel market trends point towards it. Mobile companies are making significant changes to accommodate the travel industry engagement through the mobile. For example, Apple has made significant improvements to its iBeacon technology in iOS7. Travel brands can use this technology to communicate with consumers on their smartphones while they're physically present at locations such as airports and hotels.



Improved and user friendly mobile applications can help airlines to seamlessly communicate with customers and hotels to push across information about deals in the hotel service booking, allowing electronic check-ins and choose rooms through the mobile applications.



It is expected the location sensitive mobile technologies like iBeacon will see some significant momentum in 2015 and in the years to come.



Another demand and a trend that is expected to come up in 2015, is the need for a comprehensive application that can cater to all the needs of travelers. At present there are mediums and online applications that can take care of the travel planning, booking tickets & hotels and serves as a guide when someone travels. However, there is growing demand for a single website or a mobile application that can take care of all the above needs.



There are attempts to combine everything about travel, from the time the travelers leaves the home to the time they return back, under one roof. But a comprehensive mobile solution to this effect is yet to be achieved that can be used for seamless traveling.



