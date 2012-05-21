New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/21/2012 --phati’tude Literary Magazine, established in 1997, is an award-winning, internationally-known publication that features the best poetry, prose, short stories, articles and interviews along with literary criticism, book reviews and biographical profiles by established and emerging poets, writers and artists. It is published by the Intercultural Alliance of Artists & Scholars, Inc. (IAAS), a NY-based nonprofit organization.



This themed quarterly, an 8" x 10" perfect-bound collection, distinguishes itself as a multicultural publication that focuses on, but is not exclusively devoted to, the work of writers of African, Hispanic/Latino, Native American, Arab and Asian descent in an aim to provide a forum for quality works of diverse voices from around the globe, a worthy addition to anyone’s collection of literary works. Available for sale on Amazon.com and other online outlets, phati'tude Literary Magazine is now available on Amazon.co.uk.



"phati'tude Literary Magazine is not something written by and for academics," explains Gabrielle David, editor-in-chief of phati'tude Literary Magazine. "It's a down-to-earth vehicle for writers of poetry, fiction and non-fiction that allows them to engage with readers while addressing a specific theme. What makes phati'tude Literary Magazine special is that it appeals to a general, literary-inclined audience that offers literary aficionados, as well as students, to enjoy and develop an appreciation and understanding of all aspects of literature from writers of diverse cultural backgrounds. Right now, our goal is to introduce phati’tude Literary Magazine to the European market." Individual issues sell at $18-$20 each, and institutional rates are available through subscription services such as EBSCO, Basch Subscriptions, Inc., Wolper Subscription Services, Swets and HARRASSOWITZ.



phati'tude Literary Magazine has published some amazing issues that cover such vast topics as LGBT literature, Ekphrastic poetry, African American literature, 1960s-based poetry. a tribute to Arab, Afghan and Jewish writers in our September 11th issue, and our latest, celebrating the literary works and achievements of Latino writers. "We've published poets and writers as diverse as emerging authors to award-winning poet laureates of international acclaim. We work very hard to go through the open call submissions to find interesting new writers who may not be afforded the same attention by other publications. This initiative is directly linked to the magazine's mission to bring its readers new, interesting and divergent voices. phati'tude Literary Magazine offers something for everyone."



Check out our Author/Artist Index, and previews of the issues already published, and you’ll quickly discover that phati'tude Literary Magazine is an invaluable resource that connects readers to today’s contemporary writers. Help support our efforts and purchase phati'tude Literary Magazine today on Amazon.co.uk.