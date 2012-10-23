New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2012 --"phati’tude Literary Magazine," founded in 1997, is an award-winning, internationally-known publication that distinguishes itself as a multicultural publication that focuses on, but is not exclusively devoted to, the work of writers of African, Hispanic/Latino, Native American, Arab and Asian descent in an aim to provide a forum for quality works of diverse voices from around the globe.



A themed quarterly, "phati'tude Literary Magazine" is an 8" x 10" perfect-bound collection that features the best poetry, prose, short stories, articles and interviews along with literary criticism, book reviews and biographical profiles by established and emerging poets, writers and artists. It is published by the Intercultural Alliance of Artists & Scholars, Inc. (IAAS), a NY-based nonprofit organization. "phati'tude" is a worthy addition to anyone’s collection of literary works.



“American society is undergoing the most radical demographic shift in its history and we must reflect the reality of our time,” explains Gabrielle David, editor-in-chief of "phati'tude Literary Magazine." "As we read across our differences, 'phati’tude' facilitates the celebration of multiculturalism. Because literature is an extraordinary conveyor of ideals, values, and mores, 'phati'tude' shows readers how we can become literate in multiple ways, whether it's socially, culturally or historically. Multicultural literature not only teaches us diversity, it also encourages a much wider range of perspectives and our interconnectedness to each other."



"phati'tude Literary Magazine" has published some amazing issues that cover such vast topics as LGBT literature, Ekphrastic poetry, African American literature, 1960s-based poetry. a tribute to Arab, Afghan and Jewish writers in our September 11th issue, and our latest, celebrating the literary works and achievements of Latino writers. "We've published poets and writers as diverse as emerging authors to award-winning poet laureates of international acclaim,” continues David. “We work very hard to go through the open call submissions to find interesting new writers who may not be afforded the same attention by other publications. This initiative is directly linked to the magazine's mission to bring its readers new, interesting and divergent voices. "phati'tude" offers something for everyone."



"phati'tude Literary Magazine" is available for sale online in the U.S. on Amazon.com, Barnes and Noble, Amazon.uk, and additional outlets in the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia. Readers are encouraged to check out the Author/Artist Index, and previews of the issues already published. Individual issues sell at $18-$20 each, and institutional rates are available through subscription services such as EBSCO, Basch Subscriptions, Inc., Wolper Subscription Services, Swets and HARRASSOWITZ.



Check out "phati’tude Literary Magazine" today and you’ll quickly discover it's invaluable resource that connects readers to today’s contemporary writers.