Industry Outlook:

Lithotripsy is a medical procedure used for physical removal of hardened masses like gallstones, bezoars or kidney stones. Lithotripsy is derived from Greek language meaning, "breaking stones". Shockwave therapy is used for braking the hardened masses in this technique. The Lithotripsy procedure is growing due to; technical advancements in the devices used in this procedure, rising aged population across the globe, rising number of cases related to urolithiasis, etc. Therefore, the Lithotripsy Market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period. The global Lithotripsy Market anticipated to flourish in the future by growing at a significantly higher CAGR.



Competitive Analysis:

The leading players in the market are;



Direx Group



Richard Wolf



Siemens AG



Boston Scientific Corp.



Olympus corp.



Dornier MedTech



Medispec Inc.



The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and market share of the overall industry.



Market Segmentation:

Lithotripsy Market, By Type: Intracorporeal Lithotripsy System



Ultrasonic Lithotripsy



Mechanical Lithotripsy



Laser Lithotripsy



Electrohydraulic Lithotripsy: Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy System



Lithotripsy Market, By Application: Bile Duct & Pancreatic Stones, Kidney & Ureteral



Regional Insights:

On a global front, the Lithotripsy Market covers North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA). European region is leading the Lithotripsy Market due to advancement in technology, rising awareness amongst the population, etc.



