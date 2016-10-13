Litra Launched Kickstarter Crowdfunding Campaign for LitraTorch

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/13/2016 --Litra launched the world's most versatile adventure ready LED Light, it's latest innovation for active individuals. This new product, LitraTorch is designed for adventure seekers and professional photographers and videographers who want maximum light, portability and mounting options in a minimum size.



The LitraTorch's specifications are best in class for the size:



- 2200 Lumen LED

- 80 Degree beam angle

- 5700K daylight

- 4.35 hr continuous light and 7 hr strobe light

- Flicker free and smooth light distribution

- Mil-Spec 810G, 30' Water Proof, 10' Drop Test



Litra designed the LitraTorch to maximize versatility with its mounting systems and accessories. With two 1/4 20 standard camera mounts, a GoPro 2 finger mount, a built in belt clip and embedded magnet, the Torch can be mounted for most needs. Accessories for the LitraTorch include: light filters, light diffusers, smart phone mount, DSLR camera ball mount and double and triple mount with handle.



The funds raised will go towards the final production run. Litra expects to begin shipping products to customers as early as December 2016 for early bird backers. Looking to the future, Litra aims to bring its products to the retail market early next year.



Visit campaign here: http://kck.st/2dRSxCf



About Litra

Litra is an innovative consumer products company offering accessories for an active lifestyle. Their pioneering range of products includes high-end LED lighting solutions, waterproof mobile phone cases, mounts and associated accessories, The Litra team has been working together for over a decade manufacturing professional LED lights and rugged consumer electronics for Tier 1 OEM brands.