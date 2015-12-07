Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/07/2015 --Little Church of the West has become one of the most recommended wedding chapels in Las Vegas. With its rustic charm, modern amenities and beautifully landscaped grounds, it offers the ultimate in elegant Las Vegas Weddings.



Each year over one hundred thousand people visit Las Vegas to get married or renew their vows. Those visitors come from within the USA and from around the world including Australia, UK, Spain, and Germany. Little Church of the West with being one of the most recommended places to get married has played host to many of those couples looking for a wedding with a difference.



There are many different wedding packages to choose from, catering for all tastes and needs. They include the historic chapel packages, Las Vegas Outdoor wedding package, and even an Elvis wedding package. These different packages allow the bride and groom to decide what type of wedding they would want for themselves and their guests.



Daniel Vallance, Marketing Director "Little Church of the West has managed to retain the charm and romance of an old time Las Vegas Wedding Chapel while offering couples every modern days wedding services. Our goal is simple; to make your wedding day unforgettable."



With the huge cost of getting married in the UK and Australia, more people are now choosing to go abroad to get married. By getting married abroad, it reduces the overall cost, including the wedding reception, and the honeymoon. With the bright lights of Las Vegas and everything it has to offer, it has become the perfect wedding and honeymoon choice.



The awarding winning Little Church of the West understands how important it for a Bride and Groom to have a special day while trying to fit it in with their budget. That is why the team at Little Church of the West keep their wedding packages prices low while at the same time keeping the quality of their service high.



To learn more about the wedding packages available from Little Church of the West, please visit https://littlechurchlv.com or contact 800-821-2452



info@littlechurchlv.com

800-821-2452