Valencia, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/23/2019 --Created to highlight the differences while embracing what's most precious, Little Heroes Shop by Baby Titi™ has launched a nursery decor game changer. Designed to give nurseries a personalized touch and honor diversity, the company has launched crib sheets for boys and girls of different ethnicities. Hand-painted initially to showcase the child of the company founders as a superhero flying over a city skyline, the gift sparked an idea that's come to market. Now parents can enjoy baby crib bedding that looks remarkably like the family.



Currently available in four designs that include brunette and African-American boys and girls, the company is slated to release four new options soon. These options will include strawberry blonde and mixed-race boys and girls that can resemble Latino, Indian, Middle Eastern, or Pacific Islander ethnicities.



Hand-painted before being digitized and made from 100% cotton, the unique baby bedding has colors that are as vibrant as the superheroes they portray.



For more information, visit http://www.LittleHeroesShop.com.



About Little Heroes Shop by Baby Titi™

Little Heroes Shop by Baby Titi™ is a family-owned company that provides crib sheets that feature superhero babies of different genders and races.



