Little Kids Rock Expands Popular Music Programs in the Bay Area by 50% with Donation of Nearly $250,000 in Instruments, Training, and Curriculum

Oakland, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/27/2017 --This Saturday, 60 public school teachers from the Oakland and San Francisco Unified School Districts and from the surrounding areas will each receive thousands of dollars of brand new guitars, keyboards, electric basses, drum sets and the latest technology to use with students in their classrooms. Along with the instrument donation, teachers will be attending free workshops that instruct them on how to teach culturally relevant and student-centered music which will allow them to engage more students and expand their music programs.



This new crop of Little Kids Rock teachers is anticipated to receive a donation of approximately 900 musical instruments which they will use to provide music lessons to more than 2,500 students. Funding for this donation to the schools was made possible by the Bill Graham Memorial Foundation and The Milagro Foundation. These teachers are the most recent group to receive professional development and resources from Little Kids Rock, joining colleagues from 1,800 schools in 127 school districts in the United States who have already established Little Kids Rock curriculum in their classes and reach more than 275,000 students annually.



Little Kids Rock in the nation's leading provider of instruction on music programs that teach kids the popular musical styles of the past 60 years, from rock and reggae to Latin and R&B, among other genres. The method focuses on improvisation, composition, and getting kids to play on day one. The program, which is part of burgeoning national movement is known as Modern Band, and complements existing music electives such as jazz band, choral ensembles, marching band, and orchestra. At Little Kids Rock's Modern Band workshops, teachers play guitar, keyboards, bass, and drums, write and perform their own songs, and learn how to teach a Little Kids Rock music program at their schools.



WHAT: Little Kids Rock will train 60 Oakland Area Public School teachers in its Modern Band music program and equip them with curricula, instruments, and resources to help them launch the program in their schools.



WHEN: Saturday, March 25, 2017 9:00 am-5:00 pm



WHERE: Frick Impact Academy, 2845 64th Ave Oakland, CA 94605



Media are encouraged to attend. Interview and photo opportunities are available. Please contact kat@littlekidsrock.org.



About Little Kids Rock

Little Kids Rock is a national nonprofit dedicated to transforming lives by restoring, expanding, and innovating music education in our schools. The organization partners with public school districts to train teachers to run its innovative Modern Band curriculum, and donates all the accompanying instruments and resources necessary to teach popular music in a way that empowers students to experience instant achievement. What began as a single after-school guitar class has since exploded into a national movement that brings free, weekly music lessons to over 275,000 public school children through the efforts of more than 1,800 teachers in 127 school districts nationwide. To date, Little Kids Rock has served more than 500,000 students.



More info at http://www.littlekidsrock.org.