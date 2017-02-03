Little Kids Rock Partners with Niagara Bottling to Launch Popular Music Programs at Fontana Public Schools and Donate More Than $160,000 in Instruments, Training

Fontana, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/03/2017 --This Saturday, dozens of public school teachers from the Fontana area will gather to expand their music education background and rock out with their peers. To ensure all of their students have an opportunity to have music programs that are as diverse as they are, the educators are training on a new and innovative music program. The training is provided by Little Kids Rock, a leading provider of free instruments and music instruction to U.S. public schools.



This new crop of Little Kids Rock teachers is anticipated to receive a donation of approximately 400 musical instruments including guitars, basses, drum sets, and keyboards, which they will use to provide music lessons to nearly 2,000 students. Funding for this donation to the schools was made possible by Niagara Cares, a philanthropic arm of Niagara Bottling that supports initiatives serving children and families in need. These teachers are the most recent group to receive professional development and resources from Little Kids Rock, joining colleagues from 1,800 schools in 127 school districts in the United States who have already established Little Kids Rock curriculum in their classes and reach more than 275,000 students annually.



Little Kids Rock's music programs teach kids the popular musical styles of the past 60 years, from rock and reggae to Latin and R&B, among other genres. The method focuses on improvisation, composition, and getting kids to play on day one. The program, which is part of burgeoning national movement is known as Modern Band, and complements existing music electives such as jazz band, choral ensembles, marching band, and orchestra. At Little Kids Rock's Modern Band workshops, teachers play guitar, keyboards, bass, and drums, write and perform their own songs, and learn how to teach a Little Kids Rock music program at their schools.



WHAT: Little Kids Rock will train 20 Fontana Area Public School teachers in its Modern Band music program and equip them with curricula, instruments, and resources to help them launch the program in their schools.



WHEN: Saturday, February 4, 2017 9:00 am-5:00 pm



WHERE: Fontana Unified District Headquarters, 9680 Citrus Ave, Fontana, CA 92335



Media are encouraged to attend. Interview and photo opportunities are available. Please contact kat@littlekidsrock.org.



About Little Kids Rock

Little Kids Rock is a national nonprofit dedicated to transforming lives by restoring, expanding, and innovating music education in our schools. The organization partners with public school districts to train teachers to run its innovative Modern Band curriculum, and donates all the accompanying instruments and resources necessary to teach popular music in a way that empowers students to experience instant achievement. What began as a single after-school guitar class has since exploded into a national movement that brings free, weekly music lessons to over 250,000 public school children through the efforts of more than 1,800 teachers in 127 school districts nationwide. To date, Little Kids Rock has served more than 500,000 students.



More info at http://www.littlekidsrock.org.



About Niagara Cares

Niagara Cares, a philanthropic arm of Niagara Bottling, is committed to supporting local and national community initiatives serving children and families in need by engaging stakeholders and investing its resources. Niagara Cares efforts include national strategic partnerships, local community grants, employee engagement, volunteerism and the Andrew D. Peykoff, Sr. Scholarship Program.



For more information, visit http://www.niagarawater.com/niagara-cares.