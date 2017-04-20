Little Love Jar Announces Kickstarter Campaign for the Best Gift Ever

Narbeth, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/20/2017 --Little Love Jar, creators of customizable, one-of-a-kind gift, have announced a Kickstarter campaign to fund initial production. Pledges offer a variety of rewards on select items that are discounted on Kickstarter, T-shirts, and more.



Little Love Jar is a uniquely custom gift that goes far beyond a typical gift experience. Utilizing online connectivity, the product provides a simple and effective method to gather and celebrate love and care at the click of a button.



The process works in four steps. First, customers purchase a Little Love Jar from the company's online shop. This creates a customized link that connects directly to this specific jar. Step two encourages customers to share the link with anyone they want to express love, support, congratulations, or any other thoughtful notes to the Little Love Jar's recipient.



In the third step, the Little Love Jar team fills and decorates the jar with all of these custom-created notes from each supporter, packages it beautifully, and mails it out to the recipient. Finally, the recipient can enjoy all the notes in a beautiful, one-of-a-kind gift they receive at their doorstep.



According to founders Corrin Madden and Jordan Arnold, Little Love Jar is more than just a product: it's a movement. Connecting the uniqueness of custom gift-giving with the ease and simplicity of online technology, each jar unites people with one another in a new and exciting way. The process is a simple, straightforward, and convenient method for everyone to express their support and love for each another.



Little Love Jars are a great gift for any occasion. This includes anything from birthdays and holidays like Mother's Day to weddings and teacher appreciation packages. Everyone who receives a Little Love Jar can enjoy this overflowing collection of love and appreciation in this distinctive gift package.



The Kickstarter campaign includes a variety of rewards for early backers. Pledges range from $5 to $200 or more, and each level provides perks like note cards, T-shirts, gift jars, and more. These levels only offers a limited number of rewards for backers, so interested customers should pledge as soon as possible to secure their early bird items.



To learn more about the Little Love Jar movement, including all the positive outcomes already created, please check out the Little Love Jar Kickstarter page for details.