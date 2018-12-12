Little Spoon Announces Referral Program for Organic Baby Food Delivery

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/12/2018 --New York City based organic baby food delivery service, Little Spoon now offers referral discounts to clients who recommend their service to friends and family. To know how the program works, users have to log in to their Little Spoon account and click on the 'Free Babyblends' tab to follow the detailed instructions.



"At Little Spoon, we've been helping young moms manage food time efficiently with our ready-to-serve customized baby foods. Users can choose from one from the three meal plans available; they can order one, two, or three meals per day and get their customized meal delivered daily to their doorstep," says a spokesperson for the Little Spoon organic baby food service.



Little Spoon serves fresh baby food using fresh and local fruits and vegetables that are verified organic and non-GMO certified. The food is then undergoes high-pressure processing, a technique that preserves nutritional value and taste while killing bacteria.



Parents have the option to customize a meal plan to match their child's nutritional requirements. "The personalized meal plan is developed with help from a team of pediatricians and nutritionists taking into account your child's personal developmental history. As the child grows, our team suggests a plan that supports the baby's needs. We'll also share with parents the changes that the baby is undergoing and the milestones they can expect," he adds.



About Little Spoon

Little Spoon is a California based organic baby food company offering customized meal plans for children. All Little Spoon's baby food blends are organic and use non-GMO ingredients. They are processed in an allergy-free kitchen using the HPP technique to preserve nutrition and flavor.



For more information, visit https://www.littlespoon.com/