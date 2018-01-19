Little Spoon Offers Fresh and Healthy Food Options Individually Customized for Every Child

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2018 --Little Spoon is a food startup company like no other. This organic baby food delivery company has launched a nutritional platform and subscription service exclusively for babies. Little Spoon's Blueprint takes the guesswork out of what to feed your baby during the two most critical years of development as part of its subscription fresh baby food meal service.



The baby food industry lags so far behind in innovation, parents everywhere are forced to choose between dedicating on average eight hours a week to meal prep and feeding their babies food that is older than they are. Moreover, many of the major shelf-stable, baby food brands have been shown to contain harmful levels of chemicals including lead, arsenic, cadmium and BPA. Simply visit NoMoreOldBabyFood.com to learn more about the antiquated industry and how manufacturers have failed to deliver quality nutrition at a time when it matters most. Brain development, healthy growth and the development of a strong immune system are all taking place during these two years, and a person's lifelong health and microbiome are determined.



With the launch of Little Spoon nationwide and the unveiling of Blueprint, Little Spoon is providing a technology platform and the fresh food to ensure optimized nutrition (almost) from birth, aiding in development during this critical time frame.



Blueprint is in part a response to the questions Little Spoon has been receiving on a daily basis from concerned parents, ranging from which blends are best for their baby to the recommended quantity and variety to order. For example, some five-month-olds may be ready for solids, others may not. A six-month-old baby may be a more advanced eater while others may be starting solids. With Blueprint, parents can stop worrying about meal prep and rely on Blueprint to take into account specific data points that correlate to a baby's developmental history, birth weight, height, specific food allergies and other factors. From there, each baby receives a personalized meal plan that caters to their specific nutritional needs. As every baby grows, Blueprint continually evolves to support development, taking into account new information at every month and milestone.



Little Spoon's pediatrician-recommended Baby blends exclusively offer clean, organic ingredients. They pack the super nutrition and vibrant flavors of wholesome food to help develop the baby's palate. Each meal is composed of plant based, organic and non-GMO ingredients like quinoa, spirulina, and turmeric. If the front of the package says Carrot, Apple, Ginger, that is all it contains – that's right, no sugary juices, stabilizers or preservatives.



Little Spoon Babyblends and the Blueprint were developed in partnership with Little Spoon's Pediatric Nutrition Council, a team of accomplished medical professionals and authors, which includes pediatric physician, Dr. Dina DiMaggio, M.D., pediatric gastroenterologist, Dr. Anthony Porto, M.D., and nutritionist Stephanie Middleberg, MS, RD, CDN, founder of Middleberg Nutrition.



"Difficulty starting solids and picky eating are some of the challenges you might face during your parenthood journey! And when it comes to health, your child's nutrition definitely matters. Most parents don't have the time in their busy schedules to prepare the fresh, healthy, tasty meals, optimized with the right nutrients to ensure their babies get what they need to combat these critical challenges. Little Spoon and the Blueprint is the toolkit your little one needs to begin a lifelong journey of good health, so you can spend less time planning meals and worrying if you're giving them what they need, and more time with what really matters most- simply enjoying your baby" said Dr. Dina DiMaggio.



"Early infant nutrition is key to starting off a child right – and it's not easy to ensure, especially considering the fact that gut health is tied to a person's nutrition from babyhood. Little Spoon is fresh, and uses only organic ingredients, and the Blueprint makes ordering exactly what your child needs at each stage of infant feeding easy for parents. Parents now have an option to ensure that children are introduced to diverse tastes and flavors from the start" said Dr. Anthony Porto.



Stephanie Middleberg, MS, RD, CDN, Founder of Middleberg Nutrition, added, "Baby's first few bites of real food can be some of the most stressful moments of parenting. And while I always counsel parents that this should be a fun time of bonding with one's child, ensuring proper nutrition on day one is very important. But that's easier said than done as there are so many different things to take into account and conflicting information on what is really best for your little one. That's why Little Spoon (and Blueprint) is a game changer. Not only can parents trust they're giving their children the absolute best fresh, organic and quality foods, but they're also setting the foundation for a life-time of healthy eating and wellbeing."



About Little Spoon

Little Spoon's mission is to make quality nutrition accessible to children everywhere. Little Spoon makes delicious and nutritious meals that ensure every parent can give their baby the freshest, healthiest meals without any of the hassle. Unlike baby food from the grocery store which oftentimes is older than your baby, Little Spoon is made fresh and delivered right to your door! Every delivery is personalized to your baby to make sure it has the optimal nutrients for each stage of their development. Plans start at $35 per week ($3.92/meal) with free shipping to the 48 contiguous United States.



To learn more visit, https://www.littlespoon.com/.