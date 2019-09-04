LIVALL to Present Fashionable Helmetphones at IFA 2019 in Berlin

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/04/2019 --LIVALL is glad to announce that it will participate in the IFA Berlin 2019 on September 6th to 11th in Berlin ExpoCenter City (Booth No: 235, Hall: 4.2). As the world's leading smart and safe cycling helmet brand, this will be LIVALL's fifth time attending the event and it is now expanding the product range from smart cycling helmet, smart commuter helmet and smart ski helmet, to helmetphones for E-Bikes, E-scooters and Electronic motorcycles.



IFA, held annually in Berlin, German, is one of the largest and most influential consumer electronics and household appliances exhibitions in the world. It does not only serve as an essential bridge to build a connection between manufacturers and traders but also play a vital role in showing the latest products and technologies for purchasers, wholesalers and retailers globally. The IFA Berlin 2019 expects more than 1,500 enterprises will introduce their latest products, while over 245,000 trade buyers can have the chance to meet with pre-qualified companies to learn about the newest trends of smart home appliances, smartphones, artificial intelligence, wearable devices, etc. in this six-day event.



LIVALL continuously works hard to break new ground in the smart helmet field and gears up to take part in the IFA 2019 with its best helmetphones. LIVALL, an expert in smart helmets for 5 years, is well-known for its pursuit of the fashionable and versatile intelligent helmetphones. The high-quality products and superior services have earned LIVALL a good reputation in the cycling accessories industry and enabled it to sell smart helmet to the international market.



In the field of manufacturing their special helmetphones, LIVALL overcomes countless challenges and finally creates intelligent helmets to the world. Among the smart helmets that will be showcased by LIVALL at IFA, helpmetphone BH51 Neo Range gains increasing attention and favor of global customers.

With built-in speakers and wind-proof microphone, this robust, waterproof, fashionable smart helmet can connect with cellphone via Bluetooth and be charged via USB. Users can take calls or hear turn-by-turn directions without holding the cellphone on the hand. What's more, the Walkie-Talkie function facilitates communication between the users and fellow cyclists. When an accident occurs, the emergency system will kick in automatically and send the user's GPS location to the emergency contacts.



Furthermore, it should be noted that many customers love its powerful lighting system. The front LED warning lights to work together with the 270° assisted tail lights, to protect the user's security in all directions. When the built-in gravity acceleration sensor detects a significant deceleration, the front and tail lights will be highlighted for 8 seconds to draw front and rear vehicles' and pedestrians' attention. These advantages of the smart helmet can guarantee the safety of the user and are considered as sparkling points for those who love night riding.



LIVALL will also bring its Smart4U series and showcases three major products in this product line. The SH55M and the SH50L will be for city commuting and it will be the first time LIVALL showcases them on an international-scaled platform.



In addition to these iconic cycling helmetphones, the firm also brings the Smart4U SS1 to the stage. It is a ski helmet specifically designed for protecting users when they are skiing outdoor. To specially fit into this sport, LIVALL designers also alter some small design features so that users can fully enjoy the product and is safe.

Besides the IFA events, LIVALL will also be holding a formal event for dealers and distributors on September 7th, 2019 from 6:30 pm to 9 pm to building better and more cohesive relationships. Some of LIVALL's distributors will be attending EUROBIKE 2019 in Friedrichshafen, Germany, where the attendees can try out LIVALL's different ranges of products and experience these leading smart gadgets.



LIVALL always lives up to its supporters' expectations. No matter what the customers' needs are, LIVALL has always strived to create an advanced smart helmet. As a result, it successfully achieved bringing a simpler, easier and safer riding to all the users.



About LIVALL

Located in Shenzhen, LIVALL Tech Co., Ltd. is adept at developing, designing and manufacturing fashionable and multifunctional patented helmetphones to maximize riders' safety. With more than 170 patents and advanced equipment, LIVALL has strict standards and massive production capacity to meet the huge market demand. With a primary focus on product innovation and product experience, this firm has received recognition and trust from the industry and the users. Furthermore, it obtained more than 30 awards and over 10 international certifications including CPSC1203, EN1078, CE, FCC, NCC, ROHS, BQB, etc.



Media Contact

Company Name: LIVALL Tech Co., Ltd.

Telephone: (+86) 0755-25951351 / (+86) 0755-25859855

Address: Rm 904, R&D Bldg, Tsinghua Hi-tech Park, Nanshan Dist., Shenzhen 518057, China

Email: sales@livall.com

Website: https://www.livall.com