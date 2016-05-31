Katy, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/31/2016 --Arts & Drafts Houston is pleased to announce its sponsorship for the silent art auction at the Houston Fajita Festival. The fantastic event which is scheduled to hold on June 4, 2016, at the Humble Civic Center, starting at 11 am through 11 pm will be featuring three Houston local artists: Frank Ortega, Jose Alonzo, and Xopher Seuss. Proceeds from the event will benefit La Rosa Family Services, a community-based non-profit founded in 1995 to assist families, primarily women and children, exposed to domestic violence and abuse.



The Houston Fajita Festival 2016 which is a celebration of Mexican culture, food, drinks, and entertainment will be bequeathing to every of its attendant, the fantastic fun they desire. The festival will be a great way for people to enjoy some beautiful scenery and have a great time as well.



"Come hungry with your family and friends to enjoy a day filled with a variety of delicious fajita choices… Texas cookers and grill masters will have everything from beef to seafood, explained the Festival Organizers. Plus enjoy live art at the "Mural wall", play with the kids in the "Playground" or relax with the cooling misters in the "Chill Zone".



The Fajita Festival There will be making available live entertainment for all to enjoy including midget wrestling, local bands, DJ's, Baile Folklorico, a live artist painting, costume characters, interactive games for prizes and delicious carnival treats including Grandmas Boys Lemonade. There will be a beer and spirit garden offering a broad range of handcrafted cocktails from spiked lemonade to Micheladas with a twist.



For more information about the Fajita Festival, visit http://www.thefajitafest.com.



About Arts & Drafts Houston

Arts & Drafts Houston offers a unique beer sampling experience featuring high-quality foods and spirits from the industry's best local and national brands. Some of Houston's top DJs and bands will be on hand to perform, providing live entertainment for you while being treated to local art displays, such as established stone workers, sculptors, painters, and other artisans.



For more information about Arts & Drafts Houston, visit http://www.artsanddraftshou.com.



Contact:

Drew Harris

Arts & Drafts

713-325-3395

drew@grandmasboys.com

http://www.artsanddraftshou.com