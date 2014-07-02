Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/02/2014 --Global Entertainment Holdings (OTC: GBHL) announced today that it has formed a joint venture entity with Mahvrick Casting Division, in which the new entity, Global- Mahvrick, LLC will use the trademarked and business copyrighted technology of Global’s “You’ve Got the Part” to launch a new crowd-promotion social network platform.



Mahvrick will build and manage the web platform for You’ve Got the Part, and provide Internet Marketing channels through which it creatively promotes numerous brands and products. Mahvrick is active in several lifestyle areas including private events, and film, and is particularly well known for its work in music promotion.



Richard Mahee, CEO of Mahvrick Casting, stated, “I couldn’t be happier than to team up with Global Entertainment whose innovative social networking technology will enable us to exponentially reach many more millions of fans and those that want the final word in the high-end lifestyle options available in the marketplace. The execs at Global understand both the lifestyle and business methods of reaching millions and exploiting mega fan bases and consumers.”



Daniel A. Sherkow, Chief Operating Officer of Global Entertainment Holdings, added, “Working with Rich will no doubt prove to be fun and rewarding for Global. He has built similar Internet based properties that have tens of thousands of members worldwide. He saw immediately how the technology and method of Global’s ‘You’ve Got the Part’ can be put to use across a huge spectrum of fan bases in a variety of areas.”



Gary Rasmussen, the Chief Executive Officer of Global Entertainment Holdings, continued, the joint venture with Mahvrick should have significant and lasting positive impact for the company and our shareholders. We’re looking forward to rolling out “You’ve Got the Part” with Mahvrick’s creative signature flair.”



About Global Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (OTC: GBHL)

GBHL is a publicly-held entertainment company with the goal of building a worldwide entertainment and media organization with domestic and foreign subsidiaries, affiliates and/or joint venture partners. GBHL operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiaries of Global Universal Film Group (Film Production & sales), Global Entertainment Media (media content delivery; the “i-HUB”) and Global Entertainment Film Fund, LLC (Film Slate Financing). The Company is determined to stay on the cutting edge of social networking and media distribution through its wholly-owned subsidiary, You’ve Got The Part, Inc. You’ve Got the Part plans to capitalize on the current popularity of Hollywood and reality-based programming by offering participants small roles online, in a Hollywood movie or video production, for which anyone with access to a digital camera can apply. The Company also utilizes joint ventures to maximize revenue while reducing equity exposure. Recently announced joint ventures in the areas of film productions, tech-education and social media promotion with Global-Mahvrick, LLC, further GBHL’s corporate goals.



About Mahvrick

Mahvrick Casting (DE) a division of Mahvrick (Richard V. Mahee backwards – http://www.Mahvrick.com) headed up by the former private investment banker, has strategic business relationships with major service providers in the news, music and video distribution industries. Mahvrick's client's have over Two Hundred and Fifty (250) million records sold worldwide in both rock and urban genres. Mahvrick and Global Entertainment Holdings (OTC: GBHL) are partners in a joint venture entity whose purpose is to raise global awareness, finance, and distribute content from individuals, as well as budding stars who want a part in a music video, commercial, DVD or a Film produced by Global-Mahvrick and its clients or partners.