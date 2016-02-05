Live Digital Kiosks Are the Trend to Watch in 2016

West Bloomfield, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/05/2016 --In–store Live Digital kiosks have become a trend and continue to gain popularity as they cut down on costs and help businesses provide better services. VeriShow is a live support and collaboration platform, which, according HBR Labs CEO Yuval Model, is designed to meet the needs of the new emerging customer who wants to interact in person with agents. In-store kiosks certainly speed up the pace of the transaction; however, businesses that include a human agent with kiosks incur more ROI.



Why does this happen? A self–service kiosk only does as directed, whereas, an online agent can address specific needs and requests of the consumer, making them feel secure. The technology of an in-store VeriShow live digital kiosk https://www.verishow.com/in-store-kiosks/ has seen significant expansion as consumers gravitate towards convenience and efficiency. The potential of kiosks in retail, the banking industry and endless industries in the marketplace is limitless only by the imagination of the developer and the tasks for which consumers will use them. Some retailers are incorporating kiosks in a partnership of online and brick and-mortar retailing. Shoppers order a product online and print a receipt. They then take that receipt to a brick-and-mortar store, scan their receipt at a designated pickup kiosk and have that product brought to them.



As this trend continues to grow, it is essential to understand how this technology impacts consumer behavior in ways that not only magnify a retailer's ROI but also improve customer satisfaction. It lets an agent cater to its customer's needs and queries immediately. This not only leads to satisfied customers but also improves sales. Since the application works on strengthening the customer-agent relationship, the banking industry seems to attain the most advantages out of it. The Co-browsing technology has gained recognition especially when it comes to customer satisfaction.



Banking customers expect more than just an excellent mix of financial products. Unless customers receive experienced guidance regarding the topnotch financial products they are receiving from their financial agents, they will not be able to properly access them or attain benefits from them. Evolution in technology has brought us to an era where digital banking is no longer unsafe and that is where the use of co-browsing comes into the picture. This application aids quick and easy transactions for those who do not have enough time for a physical visit to the bank.



The sales and customer service personnel have found it highly beneficial to be able to view customer-screens in real-time, while helping them from a web-based platform. This makes it easier for the agent to lead the customers through a number of difficulties from filling complicated policy forms to completing bigger and more complex transactions.



There are a number of reasons as to why self-service kiosks change the way a consumer behaves. The foremost reason is that a self-service kiosk never fails to upsell. Another common factor that causes consumers to trust more is the constant support from a company agent.



In-store live digital kiosks are a popular way for retailers to provide better service at a lower cost. Also, the combination of in–store kiosks and human agents results in accuracy and better customer engagement which leads to happy and satisfied customers.



The use of co-browsing leads to satisfactory interactions between retail and financial institutions and their customers. Live digital kiosks and co-browsing boost performance and customer satisfaction. With the growing popularity of the online and mobile platforms, consumer shopping and banking has turned digital and is likely to increase because of its endless benefits over the coming decades as well.



