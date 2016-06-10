Live Free or DIY by Justin Crawford Goes #1 on Amazon in 24 Hours

Downingtown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/10/2016 --JustinCrawford.com latest book Live Free or DIY: How To Get More Customers, Increase Profits, and Achieve Work Life Balance As A Small Business by serial entrepreneur, attorney, Founder and CEO of Agents of Efficiency, and Best Selling Author, Justin Crawford, has proven to be very popular on Amazon. Ranking #1 in multiple categories, Justin Crawford also ranked in the Top 100 Authors.



Justin Crawford has written Live Free or DIY: How To Get More Customers, Increase Profits, and Achieve Work Life Balance As A Small Business specifically for the time-starved small business owner as a survival guide.



"Live Free or DIY is a well-crafted guidebook helping entrepreneurs focus on the most important issues that drive new business success. It should be required reading for anyone who owns and operates their own business." ~ Ed "Skip" McLaughlin – Founder of USI Companies and author of The Purpose Is Profit: The Truth about Starting and Building Your Own Business



From startup to growth to pivoting in a changing marketplace, Live Free or DIY reveals that small business owners in every industry hit the same roadblocks – and that the solutions are within reach. Whether wrestling with customer acquisition, budgeting, time-management skills, work life balance, the headaches of red tape, or how to build a team, Live Free or DIY is the ultra-practical guide small business owners have been searching for.



The vast majority of small business owners encounter the same problems on their road to success. Feeling like there just isn't enough hours in the day to do everything needed to create a business as successful as the original vision, knowing the focus needs to be on how to get more customers, how to delegate and build a team to make operations hum - having better productivity habits and a few key management tools will go a long way improving time-management skills, creating a work life balance.



Live Free or DIY shows the reader in an easy-to-use format that systematically tackles the small business owner's greatest challenges, Live Free or DIY answers all the questions small business owners ask:



- How to build a team – on a shoestring budget



- How to get more customers



- How to market that will nail customer acquisition once and for all



- How to improve time management skills



- How to be a small business owner and achieve work life balance



In Live Free or DIY you'll find a simple strategy for properly valuing and allocating time, the difference between "cheap" and "efficient," how passion equals efficiency and boredom equals bankruptcy, how breaking up "the value chain" is key to running a smart business, how the Business Model Canvas can help you focus and build, and how to develop a marketing plan that finally cracks customer acquisition.



"The breadth and clarity of the information makes Live Free or DIY an invaluable tool. At the top of the long list of thought provoking concepts is the Golden Formula which helps us calculate the value of how we spend our time. This was a real eye opener for me, showing me where I really needed to make significant changes. From time management tools to tips on how to more effectively strategize your business, I found value in every chapter. Justin has lived what he writes about and I'm grateful he has chosen to share his experience with us!" ~ Claire Brown Kohler – Founder, We Empower Leaders



About Justin E. Crawford

Justin E. Crawford is the founder and CEO of Agents of Efficiency, a company that's revolutionizing the way small businesses operate. He's also the chief architect of the Efficiency RoadmapTM, a unique step-by-step process for helping small businesses thrive.



Justin has been featured in over 200 major media outlets, from CNBC and network television interviews to Forbes and many other publications. He speaks regularly on the issues of growth hacking and startup & small-business operational process refinement. His expertise has helped both small and gigantic companies dramatically improve their operational efficiency, yielding profound savings and unlocking their deep potential for growth.