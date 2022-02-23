Live Visits with the Tooth Fairy

Wolfforth, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/23/2022 --Schedule a live one on one virtual visit with the Tooth Fairy now at https://www.toothfairytalks.com. This is a zoom meeting with a real live tooth fairy for children's entrainment, not animated or automated. The tooth fairy will excite children while easing their mind about loosing teeth and teach them about good dental hygiene.



Each visit is customized for each child based on information provided by the parent. We are not affiliated with any dental association and do not use any information to market to dentists! We are strictly for entertainment purposes. Check out Tooth Fairy Talks at www.toothfairytalks.com!



About Tooth Fairy Talks

Tooth Fairy Talks is a brand new website created to entertain and delight children. The Founder is a mother of a child who is timid about loosing teeth and has always wanted to meet the tooth fairy. This service can ease the mind of children when it comes to loosing teeth and dental health.