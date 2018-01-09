Live Wedding Band, Merimac, Promises High Energy Performance for Weddings and Private Parties

Halifax, NS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/09/2018 --Music can be the heart and soul of a wedding reception – sometimes it can make or break a wedding. Halifax based local live band, Merimac, offers to make the wedding a memorable event with the best selection of songs from a wide range of genres: including pop, rock and the local favourite – Celtic.



"We understand that music can set the tone for a wedding and helps to bring together people. In fact, some of our clients have observed that our music has been the thing people most often remembered about their wedding! We interact with the audience during the show to create a fun environment for everyone. Guests can choose from a wide range of music to create an ambience they'd like to create - groovy, funk, romantic tunes, etc.," says a spokesperson for the band. Some of the popular genres at weddings include club favourites, top 40 pop, and rock, dance, and country.



The band is one of the very few live entertainment bands specializing in Maritime music. They are always in demand because of its Maritime accent thanks to some of their Irish and Scottish roots. "We supply all of our own gear, PA, and lighting, to ensure a price advantage to clients.



Merimac has been playing for over fifteen years and has plenty of experience playing at private functions, corporate events, public concerts, and festivals. They have played at over four hundred events including festivals like Antigonish Highland Games, Canada Day Festivities, Dragon Boat Races, and the Spring Fling in Merimachi.



About Merimac

Merimac is a four-member local live wedding band in Halifax playing a wide range of music genres including Classic Rock, Country, Pop, Maritime, Dance & Funk. They play at weddings, parties, corporate events and more.



Visit https://merimac.ca/ for more information.