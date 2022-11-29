Liver Medic Offers Gut Health Help This Holiday Season

Coral Springs, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/29/2022 --Liver Medic, focused on the most efficacious and cleanest ways to formulate products to maximize healing only nature can provide, understands that around the holidays people tend to relax their dietary restrictions to enjoy foods and other treats that they otherwise eschew during the rest of the year. With these relaxed restrictions comes the possibility of experiencing unwanted digestive issues, and that's where Liver Medic offers their natural solutions for gut health this holiday season.



Zen Calm helps to provide organic herbal-based stress relief during this busy time of the year. They choose herbs that relax muscles, regulate mood, calm the brain and digestive system. The adrenal glands are often overlooked in stress formulations, however, Zen Calm includes critical vitamins to help complement the herbs for a more complete stress relief supplement.



Yeast is naturally occurring in our bodies, but if it gets out of balance you won't be feeling good. With Candida Complex they have included candida-reducing herbs with probiotics, enzymes, and other gut-restoring ingredients. Candida Complex reduces the unhealthy candida causing havoc and provides beneficial bacteria to naturally rebalance your body.



Leaky gut syndrome is the breakdown of the gut lining which protects the body and plays a role in nutrient absorption. Leaky Gut Repair offers the additional nutritional support that is required to help reverse leaky gut syndrome. Leaky Gut Repair also assists in repairing the cells that make up the wall lining and reduces inflammation.



If people experience GI pain, bloating, and discomfort, which isn't uncommon during the holidays, they likely need a little help with digestive enzymes. Digest Harmony provides these missing digestive enzymes that will allow people to better breakdown fats, cellulose, and other materials from food for proper nutritional absorption.



Toxin buildup in the liver can lead to unwanted issues including obesity, insulin resistance, and other more severe issues. Hepatiben is formulated to address fatty liver symptoms so that the toxins are released from the body and allow the liver to properly function again, and often also leads to weight loss.



Liver Medic formulated these products because they know that it can be difficult to keep to a proper diet during the busy holiday season. Be proactive with gut health by planning ahead using the proper dietary supplements and enjoy this holiday season.



About Liver Medic

Liver Medic exists to help people heal from today's common ailments with nature's remedies. They offer a number of different natural supplements. Learn more at their website: www.livermedic.com.