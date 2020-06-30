Living 10 Locks Arms with 212 Technologies

Missoula, MT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2020 --212 Technologies, LLC announced the launch of the Living 10 mobile application, designed to empower Living 10 affiliates with powerful sales technology proven to deliver results. After several months of pre-launch industry buzz and anticipation, Living 10 officially launched the company and mobile app on June 8, 2020.



The Living 10 mobile app is a streamlined implementation of 212 Technologies' breakthrough business building system. It provides Living 10 affiliates with intuitive tools that make it comfortable to share the company's products and opportunity. Upon initial log in, affiliates are taken through a welcoming "Start Here" process that orients them to the company, its culture, and using the app. Affiliates can then share company videos with their friends, allowing the system to do the selling, and receive real time notifications letting them know when people start watching the video, the percentage of it they watch, and when they click to purchase product or enroll.



The app is also highly "game-ified", allowing affiliates to earn special badges as they accomplish various activities. Designed to help people quickly expand their results and success, the powerful yet intuitive design provides a highly duplicatable system anyone can use. More than a simple tool, the app utilizes 212's "Hub Technology" which also provides affiliates with direct access to everything they need to run their business on a daily basis from the palm of their hand, including single-click access to their company back office software.



Living 10 Co-Founder, Lacey Nevin remarked, "As a company, our goal is to make having a phone-based business simple, fun, and magical. This app helps us accomplish that! Super easy to use and makes building a side gig fun for the busy Mom!" Co-Founder, Jake Kevorkian added, "This is a game changer... combining Living 10's awesome products with this revolutionary mobile app will help us achieve our goals to empower Mom's everywhere to achieve their goals!"



As Living 10 affiliates utilize its powerful sharing tools, the app automatically tracks and archives activity and accomplishments as well as provides a comprehensive Get Connected module that keeps key company contact information and social media sites directly accessible. The app itself is also easily accessible by affiliates who no longer have to remember a "username and password" to login, but rather can access their accounts using authentication from Apple, Google, and Facebook.



212 Technologies President, Camaron Corr remarked, "Through our 'grow with me' approach 212 Technologies is prepared to continually enhance the Living 10 app with additional modules as the company's requirements evolve over time."



During the extended pre-launch period, the companies collaborated on various features, branding, and messaging. 212 Technologies has already published 14 app updates to the AppStore and PlayStore to refine content and functionality.



212 Technologies CEO, Mike Darling added, "We look forward seeing to the 'Two Sisters' and their message impact Moms everywhere. We are very happy to support Living 10 in its philosophy and mission and look forward to great things working together!"



About Living 10

Living 10, LLC is the brainchild of the "Two Sisters", Alyssa Hines and Lacey Nevin. With the goal of creating a company designed to give people the ability to feel great, dream big or small, and help them find purpose, every aspect of the company has been developed with the intent to break free from old and stale industry norms. Living 10 offers premium nutritional supplements, formulated for top athletes, but designed to help moms feel their best. The company has attracted experienced industry professionals to its management team including Jake Kevorkian. In addition Larry and Taylor Thompson will act as outside business strategists and help guide the company's messaging. For more information, visit https://living10.com



About 212 Technologies, LLC

212 Technologies, LLC is a leading developer of marketing technologies for the direct sales market including web-based software and mobile applications. Its systems have been developed based upon more than 24 years' experience in online marketing and have been accessed by over 20 million system users. Its flagship products leverage cutting-edge technology and provide a comprehensive "end to end" platform, including customer facing websites, back end system management, unique database schema, specialized client and server side scripting, intuitive mobile applications, and a proprietary AI Module ("Automated Intelligence") that monitors data and interacts seamlessly between each system element. For more information, visit https://212technologies.net