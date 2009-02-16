Livonia, Michigan Mortgage Consultant Announces Housing Liquidation of 2009 event in the Detroit area

Livonia, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/16/2009 -- Livonia Michigan based Mortgage Expert Jeff Brindley and his staff at Home Loan Specialists in Livonia are offering a special deal to get home buyers pre-approved for loans for an upcoming Housing Liquidation event.



The Housing Liquidation will be held on Saturday, March 7th, at Burton Manor in Livonia, and will feature up to 25 realtors from Wayne and Oakland counties.



It's the best opportunity for first time buyers, people looking to move up, or even investors, to gather in one spot and see what's on the market, and make some deals.



Potential buyers who act now to get pre-approved by Home Loan Specialists will be the first to view the homes up for sale.



For more information visit www.housingliquidation2009.com or call (248) 919-6804



The event is sponsored by Home Loan Specialists of Livonia.



Media: contact Jeff Brindley at (248) 919-6804



Jeff Brindley is available for interviews and will welcome all your mortgage related questions.



Call (248) 919-6804 for a Free No-Obligation Consultation or visit



http://www.BrindleyMortgage.com

