Dunedin, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/06/2013 --In early September, Lizard Juice will open a new store in Dunedin at 1348 Main Street. The new store will expand Lizard Juice's range to include north Pinellas County. There, customers will find the complete line of Lizard Juice's starter kits, the Lizard Deluxe Kit, the Lizard Tail, over 30 flavors of e-juice, batteries, L-Vod tanks, clearomizers, and accessories.



Customers at the Dunedin store may sample all of Lizard Juice's e-liquid flavors, which are available in varying levels of nicotine strengths -- from zero to 24mg per ml. The flavor menu includes fruit, dessert, tobacco, coffee, and drink flavors. Lizard Milk, Strawberry Kiwi, Blueberry, and Rum Punch are among Lizard Juice's best-selling flavors, according to Seminole store manager, Ben Bevilacqua.



The newest addition to Lizard Juice's roster of stores in Pinellas County is a response to the explosive growth of electronic cigarette sales. According to industry analysts at Wells Fargo Securities, sales of electronic cigarettes have already surpassed $1 billion this year. These figures are derived from combined online, traditional brick and mortar stores, and convenience stores. This represents a tiny fraction of the market for cigarettes (1%), but it is already more than double the $500 million 2012 e-cig sales.



Fueling e-cigs' burgeoning popularity are emerging studies and anecdotal evidence supporting the narrative that smokers have success in replacing cigarettes with electronic cigarettes. Electronic cigarette vapor does not contain the thousands of chemicals found in the smoke produced by tobacco combustion. Many of the chemicals in cigarette smoke are toxic and/or known carcinogens. These substances are absent in the vapor produced by e-cigs. E-cig vapor does not leave an unpleasant residual odor in clothing, hair, and furniture. Scientific studies support the assertion that this absence of toxic emissions in e-cig vapor eliminates the hazard of secondhand smoke.



Users of electronic cigarettes, also called vapers, activate the e-cig's heating element, or atomizer, which vaporizes the e-juice contained in the electronic cigarette. The e-juice consists of propylene glycol (PG), and/or vegetable glycerin (VG), flavorings, and distilled water. Nicotine is also a constituent of most e-juices, although zero nicotine e-juices are widely available.



Some critics decry the increased popularity of e-cigs as a substitute for smoking; vapers point to the fact that their habit is relatively harmless, especially in comparison to the extremely unhealthy aspects of cigarette smoking. According to Lizard Juice's tech support and customer service representative, David Klein, users of electronic cigarettes are capable of evaluating the pros and cons of vaping versus smoking. "The fact that vaping is so much healthier than smoking, and just the fact that -- when you consider all the range of e-juice flavor blends -- vaping is just fun, I don't see why anyone would want to smoke after trying e-cigs."



Lizard Juice, Dunedin is the company's fourth store in Pinellas County. The original Lizard Juice is located at 10525 Park Blvd, Seminole. Other stores are located at 9345 Fourth Street North, St. Petersburg, and 2426 Gulf to Bay Blvd., Clearwater. The Siesta Key store is located at 5255 Ocean Blvd., Sarasota. New stores will open soon in Oldsmar, Lakeland, Westchase in Tampa, and Birmingham, Alabama. Lizard Juice's website is www.LizardJuice.com. The phone number is 727 772 7800.