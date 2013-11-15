Lizard Juice Electronic Cigarette Retailer Comes to Tampa

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/15/2013 --Electronic cigarette online and brick-and-mortar retailer, Lizard Juice, is expanding its reach from Pinellas to Hillsborough County. In late 2013, a new Lizard Juice store will open at 4555 West Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa.



With its outstanding products and customer service, Lizard Juice has established its reputation as a purveyor of premium electronic cigarettes and e-juice. The market for electronic cigarettes is exploding. According to analysts at Bloomberg Industries, e-cigarette sales are predicted to overtake sales of conventional cigarettes within the next four decades. Lizard Juice’s new Tampa store is a response to this burgeoning demand. In a market with new retailers proliferating, customers need an electronic cigarette outlet that is convenient, reliable, and responsive.



The exponential growth of e-cigs’ popularity is due mainly to one fact: e-cigs provide a healthier, safer alternative to the deleterious habit of smoking traditional cigarettes. While electronic cigarettes are not a smoking cessation therapy, anecdotal evidence and emerging studies tell the story that smokers use electronic cigarettes to cut down on smoking, or completely quit.



Vapor from electronic cigarettes does not contain the myriad toxic and carcinogenic compounds found in cigarette smoke. Absent in the use of e-cigs are the unpleasant by-products of cigarette smoking: yellow-stained fingers and teeth, ashes, and odoriferous furniture, clothing, hair, and breath. The vapor from electronic cigarettes is not produced by combustion, rather by the vaporization of the e-juice, or e-liquid, contained in the cartridge or tank of the battery-powered e-cig.



The base of e-liquid comprises a blend of propylene glycol and vegetable glycerin – both harmless substances. To this, flavorings and nicotine are added. Many vapers use zero nicotine e-liquid; almost all of Lizard Juice’s e-juice flavors are available at the zero nicotine level.



Disposable e-cigs are popular because of their wide availability. Unlike these cheaper, inferior disposable devices available at gas stations, Lizard Juice’s e-cigs have a longer life battery, are refillable, and produce a better vaping experience. There is slight learning curve to the proper use of rechargeable, refillable e-cigs; proper filling of the tank (or clearomizer), choosing an e-juice with the appropriate nicotine level, and the recharging and maintenance of the wicks and batteries are all points about which the customer needs to be familiar. Lizard Juice staffers are trained to work with their customers to ensure a satisfactory vaping experience.



The Tampa Lizard Juice store joins Lizard Juice stores in Pinellas, Pasco, Polk, and Sarasota counties, and Birmingham, Alabama. Find Lizard Juice resellers on Lizard Juice's website's store locator map.



About Lizard Juice

Lizard Juice is an online and brick-and-mortar electronic cigarette retailer based in Pinellas County, Florida. The original Lizard Juice store is located at 10525 Park Boulevard in Seminole. Lizard Juice sells electronic cigarettes, starter kits, batteries, atomizers, tanks, clearomizers, over 40 flavors of e-juice, and accessories. Lizard Juice's website is www.LizardJuice.com