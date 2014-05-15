Lizard Juice to Open First E-Cigarette Superstore in Lakeland

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2014 --In early June, Lizard Juice will open another E-Cigarette location in Lakeland. There, customers will find the complete line of Lizard Juice electronic cigarettes and e-juice. This includes: Starter kits, the Lizard Deluxe kit, the Lizard Tail, the Skinny Lizard, The Sleek Lizard, over 40 flavors of e-juice, batteries and tanks, and accessories.



At the Lakeland location, customers will be able to sample all of the 40+ flavors Lizard Juice has to offer. These are all available in varying levels of nicotine, ranging from 0mg to 24mg per ml. The menu includes fruit, drink, desserts and tobacco flavors. Lizard Milk, Voodoo, Venom, and Berry Blast are among Lizard Juice’s best sellers, according to manager of the upcoming Lakeland E-Cig store,



The upcoming Lizard Juice E-Cigs Lakeland is in response for the demand of electronic cigarettes in recent years. Adding to the popularity is the fact that e-cigarettes do not leave an unpleasant odor in clothing, hair, furniture, etc. Studies also indicate that e-cig vapor is not toxic to those exposed to secondhand vapor. Studies have also emerged suggesting that smokers have had success in replacing traditional cigarettes with electronic cigarettes.



Electronic cigarettes produce vapor when an atomizer contained in the device heats the e-juice contained in the e-cig. A battery powers the atomizer. The e-juice consists of propylene glycol (PG), and/or vegetable glycerin (VG), natural flavorings, nicotine, and distilled water. According to customer service and Lizard Juice tech support, Dylan Wheeler, many ‘vapers’ use zero nicotine level e-juice. They enjoy the taste and experience of vaping. E-juice blends with zero nicotine are widely available at Lizard Juice.



Lizard Juice has stores in the Tampa Bay area, with wholesalers across the nation. Lizard Juice products are available at authorized resellers in Florida and several other states. Find all Lizard Juice locations on the store locator map at Lizard Juice’s website. You can reach Lizard Juice by phone at 877-799-5478.