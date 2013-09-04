Lizard Juice's Oldsmar Store Meets Rocketing Electronic Cigarette Demand

Largo, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/04/2013 --In late September, Lizard Juice will open a new store in Oldsmar at 3800 Tampa Road. The new store will expand Lizard Juice's range into northeastern Pinellas County. There, customers will find the complete line of Lizard Juice's starter kits, the Lizard Deluxe Kit, the Lizard Tail, over 30 flavors of e-juice, batteries, L-Vod tanks, clearomizers, and accessories.



Customers at the Oldsmar store may sample all of Lizard Juice's e-juice flavors, which are available in varying levels of nicotine strengths -- from zero to 24mg per ml. The flavor menu includes fruit, dessert, tobacco, coffee, and drink flavors. Lizard Milk, Strawberry Mojito, Outlaw, and Berry Blast are among the current customer favorite e-juice flavors, according to Lizard Juice staffer, Ashley Heather Bell.



The fourth Lizard Juice store in Pinellas County meets the exploding demand for electronic cigarettes. Wells Fargo Securities analysts have announced that 2013 sales of electronic cigarettes have already topped 1 billion in combined online and brick and mortar sales. Electronic cigarette sales are expected to surpass those of traditional cigarettes in the next decade.



Supported by emerging studies, a huge amount of anecdotal evidence exists suggesting that smokers have success in replacing cigarettes with electronic cigarettes. It is a fact that the vapor produced by electronic cigarettes does not contain the thousands of chemicals found in smoke produced by tobacco combustion. Many of the chemicals in cigarette smoke are toxic and/or known carcinogens. Electronic cigarette vapor is not the product of combustion, but rather, the product of the heating and vaporization of the e-liquid contained in the tank or cartridge of the e-cig.



Adding to the popularity of e-cigs is the fact that e-cig vapor does not leave an unpleasant residual odor in clothing, hair, and furniture. Initial studies also indicate that e-cig vapor is not toxic to those exposed to secondhand vapor.



Electronic cigarettes produce vapor when the e-juice contained in the e-cig is heated by an atomizer contained in the device. The atomizer is powered by a battery. The e-juice consists of propylene glycol and/or vegetable glycerin, flavorings, nicotine, and distilled water. According to David Klein, Lizard Juice tech support and customer service representative, many vapers use zero nicotine level e-juice. “A lot of our customers enjoy the experience of vaping just in and of itself, but they don’t necessarily want nicotine. E-juice blends with zero nicotine are widely available.”



About Lizard Juice

Lizard Juice Oldsmar is the company's fourth store in Pinellas County. The original Lizard Juice is located at 10525 Park Blvd, Seminole. Other stores are located at 9345 Fourth Street North, St. Petersburg, 2426 Gulf to Bay Blvd., Clearwater, and 1348 Main Street, Dunedin. The Siesta Key store is located at 5255 Ocean Blvd., Sarasota. New stores will open soon in Lakeland, Westchase in Tampa, and Birmingham, Alabama. Lizard Juice's website is http://www.LizardJuice.com. The phone number is 727 772 7800.