Corona, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2018 --Mr. Borish reports that Spring is an optimum time to sell. With an increase to conventional loan limits for 2018," We should see new demand from buyers in the market and a slight increase in inventory to offer competition for sellers. Buyers will remain mindful of the already high home prices and sellers still need to think smart about their equity. As the market tightens, new tax reforms could dampen the market. Homeowners that are wary of cashing out can minimize the hit and avoid sharing their profits with real estate agents who pocket high commissions and still take advantage of selling their home in the spring. With that in mind, L.J. Borish & Associates helps those in the mood to relocate with a deal they can't refuse.



Based in Corona, California and serving clients throughout the Inland Empire, L.J. Borish & Associates is on to something. Helping homeowners save thousands of dollars on the sale of their homes by not taking a listing commission, the real estate firm is a game changer. Joseph Borish of L.J. Borish & Associates said of the unique concept in real estate sales, "We refuse to sacrifice service, marketing, or exposure for the properties we represent. We also refuse the listing commission upon our client's promise that they will purchase their next home with our help. It's a win/win."



Putting the homeowner first L.J. Borish & Associates is about results both in the sale and the purchase of a home. To that end, it brings real estate income potential to a large geographical area of Southern California. Targeting cities from Orange County to the Inland Empire the program provides a competitive advantage. It gives homeowners peace of mind and a better position when setting the price of their home. The program nets the seller a higher return without sacrificing service or optimal marketing exposure.



Borish adds, "Our unique marketing strategy has worked for many home sellers shorten their average days on market and sell for more than the completion. Call us today and in 10 minutes let us show you how this can benefit you sell for more."



