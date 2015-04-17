Fresno, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/17/2015 --California Flipping Network will present a free "Lunch & Learn" for beginning investors and realtors on how to get started finding, fixing, and flipping houses. Featured speaker will be Lloyd Segal, author of "Flipping Houses" and named by the Wall Street Journal as "One of America's Big Flippers."



Friday, May 1, 2015, 12:00 to 2:00 pm, at Gottschalks Hall, Fresno Chamber of Commerce, 2331 Fresno Street, Fresno, California 93721.



The "Lunch & Learn is complimentary, but reservations are required. To register for the workshop, please call 323-365-1004 or visit http://www.FlippingWorkshops.com



About California Flipping Network

The goal of the California Flipping Network (CFN) is to help people reach their financial goals. CFN provides insight into the fundamentals of finding, fixing, and flipping houses. Their free workshops make the procedures and strategies, laws, and regulations clear and concise. You'll learn how to get started finding distressed properties, buying these properties below market, rehabbing them quickly and on budget, and then flipping them for a profit. Most of the workshops are taught by Lloyd Segal, author of "Flipping Houses" and an avid flipper himself.