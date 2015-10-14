LMJM Internet Marketing, LLC Launches Website Offering Quality Health Products

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/14/2015 --Lisa McDonald is excited to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.LisasHealthyLifestyle.com. The website offers a wide selection of health products including healthy chocolate, pure essential oils, pain relief gel, My90ForLife supplements, and much more. McDonald was inspired to start her website by her own interest in eating and living healthy. She has seen how many people suffer as a result of preventable diseases. She wanted to start a website that could arm people with the items needed to combat these diseases.



There are many excellent health products featured within the merchandise of LisasHealthyLifestyle.com. The website carries products including Youngevity essential oils, liquid diet supplements with 90 essential vitamins and minerals, antiaging products, organic kona coffee, blood sugar balance supplements, weight loss supplements, natural energy drinks, and much more. In the future, new products will be added to the website as they become available through Youngevity.



Providing health and wellness products that come from a scientific basis and are environmentally sustainable, is very important to McDonald. LisasHealthyLifestyle.com offers a wide assortment of different health and wellness products that have been developed by Dr. Joel Wallach. Many of the supplements offered follow the understanding that there are 90 essential vitamins and minerals that need to be in a person's diet. All of the products come from sources that are environmentally sustainable rather than situations where natural resources might become exhausted.



To complement the website, McDonald has also launched a blog located at http://www.YourSustainableSelf.com



The blog will cover topics related to the sustainability of one's body, mind, and planet. McDonald will be writing about exercise, how to improve nutrition, potential health issues and ways to solve them through nutrition, the different Youngevity products, and the supplements that are available on her website. The purpose of the blog is to provide customers with additional information that they can use to live healthier lives.



