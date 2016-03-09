LMM Creative Ventures, LLC Launches Website Offering Quality Trekking Poles and Accessories

De Pere, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/09/2016 --Lisa Muehrcke is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.TrekkingPolesPlus.com. The website offers a broad selection of trekking poles and trekking pole accessories to help those who want to hike with these poles. Muehrcke became familiar with these poles while using them to get around after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. She decided to start a website where she could offer these poles to those who needed these poles to get around or those who just wanted to use them for greater stability while hiking.



There are many excellent trekking poles and accessories featured within the merchandise of TrekkingPolesPlus.com. The website offers products including mobility walking sticks, telescopic walking poles, trekking pole rubber tips, aluminum walking sticks, Komperdell trekking pole parts, Leki walking sticks, and much more. In the future, Muehrcke will be adding additional outdoor equipment such as camping supplies.



Providing a beautifully designed website that is easy for customers to use is important to Muehrcke. The website was designed with some pictures of people using trekking poles to hike in beautiful scenery. Customers can easily find items they are interested in buying on the site because the website is divided into categories. TrekkingPolesPlus.com also offers a search bar so that customers are able to search for specific items if there is something particular that they are looking for.



To complement the main website, Muehrcke is also launching a blog located at http://www.TheTrekkingBlog.com.



The blog will cover topics related to trekking poles and the outdoors. Muehrcke will be comparing different poles, highlighting pros and cons of the poles, and talking about how these can be used. The purpose of the blog is to provide information that can help customers find the trekking poles that will be best for specific situations.



About TrekkingPolesPlus.com

TrekkingPolesPlus.com, a division of LMM Creative Ventures, LLC, is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Lisa Muehrcke.



