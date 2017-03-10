LMS Marketing, Inc. Launches Website Featuring Quality Pet Supplies

Simpsonville, KY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/10/2017 --Lisa Smith is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.ThisBigWoof.com. The website offers a wide variety of pet supplies including pet grooming tools and accessories, pet health and nutrition, pet car and travel supplies, pet doors and gates, and pet feeders. Smith was inspired by the important role that our pets play in our lives as our companions for every day's ups and downs and our refreshment in a hectic world. Through her online store, Smith wanted to help pet owners quickly find products to ensure their pet's everyday comfort and happiness.



There are many excellent pet supplies featured within the merchandise of ThisBigWoof.com. The website carries items including dog supplies such as compression harness and leash combo sets as well as wooden pet safety gates; cat supplies including kitty lounge sleepers and cat scratcher cat toys; fish and aquatic pet supplies such as aquarium thermometers and pump systems; and more. In the future, Smith plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website. By periodically updating the merchandise, she hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Smith regarding each and every transaction made on ThisBigWoof.com. She wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on her website by providing them with a rich selection of products and valuable information on each one. The website features an attractive and easy-to-navigate layout, so customers can quickly find grooming shears for a neat and clean look or a fashion pet sweater to ensure for cozy style.



To complement the main website, Smith is also launching a blog located at http://www.Pet-SupplyReview.com.



The blog will feature topics related to pet care in general such as enjoying hassle-free adventures with dog car seat covers, keeping your cuddly one active and energetic with natural dog treats, and the benefits of a quality fish tank filter. Smith hopes to give valuable tips and information on giving your pet the care he or she deserves every day with quality products.



About ThisBigWoof.com

ThisBigWoof.com – a division of LMS Marketing, Inc. – is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Lisa Smith.



Lisa Smith

http://www.ThisBigWoof.com

502-349-2987