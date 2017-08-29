LoadUp Launches Nationwide Uber Style Junk Removal Service

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/29/2017 --Junk removal is an age-old problem that has plagued households for centuries. When it comes time to get rid of old furniture, large objects, appliances and just general household junk, many people don't know where to turn and it ends up sitting around as an eye sore. LoadUp was founded to solve this issue once and for all. LoadUp is a new, on-demand junk removal service that makes it easier than ever to get rid of unwanted items. The service is quickly growing in popularity as word spreads about its benefits.



LoadUp is easy to use. Users simply schedule a pickup and specify the number of items that need to be removed and then a LoadUp team will show up to take the items away in a safe and responsible manner. Upon placing a pickup order, customers will receive a text message with a link to track their driver once they started the job. Gone are the days of waiting around all day within a 6-hour time block for pickup without any idea of the driver's whereabouts. LoadUp is focused on giving users a convenient and hassle free experience. After the pickup, users can rate their driver team. This user-based rating system ensures that providers are up to LoadUp's standard.



LoadUp will take a variety of household and business items including old furniture, mattresses, exercise equipment, electronics, appliances, oversized items, tires, yard debris, as well as general household and office junk.



All LoadUp team members have undergone a background check, to prevent any safety or security problems. Driving teams are 100% licensed and insured. Additionally, LoadUp backs every team with a multi-million dollar insurance policy, just in case anything goes wrong. Pricing is up front and typically 20% less than other insured junk removal companies on the market.



LoadUp offers junk removal services in cities all across the United States and it is still rapidly expanding to new locations. Available areas can be found at https://goloadup.com/cities/.



According to Greg Workmon, founder of LoadUp, "A few years ago I saw a major issue with getting honest and upfront pricing from traditional junk removal companies. Most won't give you a price until they come on site. Once that happens, they've got you from a pricing standpoint. At LoadUp we offer the same, safe and convenient junk pick up service all for an affordable upfront price. LoadUp currently operates in over 60 markets in the U.S. and we're planning to be in over 100 U.S. markets by January 2018."



For more information, visit goloadup.com.



