Loc8er: Mobile the New Standard in Child Safety

Loc8er:Mobile developers of children's wearable mobile phones have launched a drawing competition for children aged 5 - 10 years old. The competition will coincide with the companies funding campaign on the crowd funding site Indiegogo!



The company hope to raise the money they need to make the product and go to market. Dean Corrigan inventor of Loc8er explains their initiative, “You can pledge as much as you want to help us reach our goal but we wanted to offer something in return. We have made it possible to pre-buy the Loc8er device, not only earlier than everyone else but at a discount as well.” Plus 3 months free line rental Free.



Loc8er:Mobile is a collaboration of Dean Corrigan and his partner Victoria O’Donoghue. Dean had the idea for a child safety device back in 2004, after a string of child abductions in the UK “no one is doing anything I thought, someone needs to design something to keep kids safer - so I did”. With their own funding, a group of savvy investors and a few brave friends, Dean and Victoria set about designing and developing the product with the help of local school children.



The Loc8er device lets you talk to your kids while they are playing over the park or walking home from school. It only accepts calls from people you approve of first and if anyone tampers with the device it sends you an immediate message to let you know. Over the past few months the product has generated a lot of buzz on social media, reaching a whopping 50,000 likes on Facebook and over 3,812 on Twitter even getting a few celebrity retweets for the mini movie.



The team now want to focus on getting the final design complete and get product in the shops by next Christmas. Victoria O’Donoghue, who helps run the company for Dean, believes “we don't want the device to be just another tagging system. We want to take whats good about mobile phones but make it better and safer for children. It needs to be fun too and we hope that this design competition will keep us focused on whats in it for the kids. By sending in their designs, kids can start having fun now and be a part of the design process for Loc8er:Mobile.



The top 5 designs will win a FREE Loc8er:Mobile. Competition and funding campaign ends on October 1st 2014.



For more information and to pledge visit:

www.indiegogo.com/projects/loc8er-mobile



About Dean

Dean is ex British Parachute Regiment and after leaving the army, spent some time as an amateur boxer, winning the England ABA Nationals (Novice) in 2001. He now teaches boxing and personal training, but Loc8er is his ultimate passion.