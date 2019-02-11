Local Agency Provides Life, Business, Group Health, Homeowners, and Auto Insurance Coverage for Montgomery and Chester Counties

Trappe, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2019 --Homeowners, vehicle owners, and business owners in Montgomery County and Chester County can depend on one company to provide for all their insurance coverage needs. For over thirty-five years, local independent insurance agency Patrick J. Kelly Insurance Group has been a reliable single source for homeowners insurance, auto insurance, and business insurance for residents of Skippack, Collegeville, Limerick, Royersford, and Phoenixville and surrounding communities. The agency also offers group life and health insurance for Montgomery and Chester County business owners.



By making a whole range of insurance products available to customers, Kelly Insurance does more than add convenience: The agency can obtain discounts for customers who hold more than one policy from the same carrier. Business owners can work with Kelly Insurance to protect their shops, restaurants, or other enterprises, plus give their staff access to quality group life and group health insurance. Those same entrepreneurs can call upon Kelly Insurance to cover their business and personal vehicles, as well as their houses and other properties.



Patrick J. Kelly Insurance Group is uniquely qualified to serve the needs of customers in both its hometown of Trappe in Montgomery County, and neighboring towns like Royersford and Phoenixville. Kelly Insurance employs cutting-edge technology to expedite processing, while maintaining its old-fashioned dedication to customer-focused service. As the company's President, Patrick J. Kelly explains, "From the internet to telecommunication advancements, social media to smart phones, I've watched how technological innovation has made it easier to do business. […] Kelly Insurance has always welcomed technology when it can be utilized to improve [our clients'] experience."



Especially in the high-tech Information Age, it is this personal touch that distinguishes Kelly Insurance's customer service, making it the insurance agency of choice for people in Limerick, Collegeville, Skippack, and surrounding areas. While some services can be automated, which may save customers time when dealing with insurance claims, truly exceptional customer service demands the dedication of well-trained, qualified staff. These Kelly Insurance professionals personally respond to customers' inquiries with clear explanations and expert advice, reassuring them in difficult situations.



The company's loyal customers appreciate Kelly Insurance's knowledge and commitment. As one customer of over twenty years stated, "I cannot say enough about the level of service and advice that they provided on recommending the appropriate insurance coverage for our properties and cars, but also how they provide guidance and assistance in those times that we have suffered damage."



Already midway through its fourth decade of service, Kelly Insurance continues to be the leading homeowners, business, and auto insurance resource for people in Limerick, Skippack, Collegeville, Royersford, and Phoenixville. Kelly Insurance's devotion to the citizens of southeastern Pennsylvania is evidenced by its phenomenal customer service, which continues to attract new customers while ensuring the satisfaction of long-term patrons.



About Kelly Insurance Agency

In business since 1984, Kelly Insurance Agency offers personal and commercial insurance in Skippack, Royersford, Phoenixville, Collegeville, and Limerick, Pennsylvania.