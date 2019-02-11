Local Agency Provides Tailor-Made Auto Insurance Coverage for Southeastern Pennsylvania Residents

Trappe, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2019 --In southeastern Pennsylvania, residents of Collegeville, Limerick, Phoenixville, Royersford, and Skippack face the challenge of finding the most comprehensive and economical coverage for their varied auto insurance needs. Some families are searching for a policy to cover new drivers, as their teenaged children obtain driver's licenses. Others are looking for specialized coverage for RVs, trailers, or classic cars. Some want the most reasonable rates for more mature drivers.



At the convergence of Skippack, Limerick, Royersford, Collegeville, and Phoenixville, the town of Trappe is the home of the Patrick J. Kelly Insurance Group. For more than three decades, Kelly Insurance has been helping local drivers and vehicle owners find the optimal auto insurance for their needs. As an independent agency, Kelly Insurance offers policies from several leading carriers allowing them to find the right fit for their customers.



By leveraging over thirty-five years of experience in the insurance industry, the staff at Patrick J. Kelly Insurance Group expertly assesses their customers' needs. Kelly Insurance then uses their relationship with major insurance carriers to identify the best coverage to protect their customers' vehicles, both on and off the road.



Kelly Insurance Group's has knowledgeable staff to saves customers in southeastern Pennsylvania time and money. They do the necessary research to analyze available options on the customer's behalf, using their insight and real-world insurance industry experience. The staff works closely with customers to determine their needs.



Kelly Insurance's commitment to customizing auto insurance coverage for every customer comes from its President, Patrick J. Kelly. As Mr. Kelly states, "Personal service takes real people: dedicated individuals committed to helping you in the most friendly and efficient way possible." This combination of expert industry knowledge and commitment to customer service allows Kelly Insurance to supply high-quality, made-to-order auto insurance coverage.



Thanks to the knowledge and dedication of its staff, Patrick J. Kelly Insurance Group remains one of the premier sources of auto insurance in the southeastern Pennsylvania region. The company has embraced the convenience of modern technology while still providing attentive service, which is why customers in Limerick, Royersford, Phoenixville, Collegeville, and Skippack continue to rely on Kelly Insurance for all their vehicle insurance needs.



For more information about Kelly Insurance Group's Auto Insurance, please visit this link



https://www.kellyins.com/auto-insurance-and-car-insurance-for-collegeville-pa-limerick-pa-royersford-pa-skippack-pa-phoenixville-pa/



About Kelly Insurance Agency

In business since 1984, Kelly Insurance Agency offers personal and commercial insurance in Skippack, Royersford, Phoenixville, Collegeville, and Limerick, Pennsylvania.