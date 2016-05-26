Local American Legion Gets Unique Roofing Replacement

Wernersville, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/26/2016 --Bachman's Roofing, Building and Remodeling, Inc. has been installing roofs in the Reading area for over 40 years but none like the one we are about to tell you about. Recently the American Legion in Hamburg, PA needed a roof replacement. While discussing the project, the customer said they really wanted red, white and blue shingles on the roof. Going above and beyond for our clients regularly we try to accommodate all requests and that had Barry Lubas, Bachman's Senior Sales Associate, thinking of a way to make this happen for the client. Remembering several years back when they were going to add the American flag to the roof of Bachman's facility, the project was already created in our system and a plan was in place to get this done for the Legion to accommodate his request. "We get unique requests all the time but having the ability to really get an American flag on the roof, was a fun challenge" said Barry. Cody Bachman, the production manager on site during the installation, worked with the plans Barry set forth and made it all come together.



The process that was needed to accomplish this job was more about the execution strategy then anything else. The materials are available through Bachman's trusted partners and with just a little extra effort from the production team, it really goes along way for our customers. "I cannot believe they were able to pull this off. It truly is one of a kind and we're proud that our roof has our nation's flag on it!" Said Jeff Marsh, the customer that was in charge of the project for the American Legion. Additionally, the American Legion is so pleased with this, they are installing new lights on to the roof to illuminate this at night so all can see.



For more information about this project please call 484-614-4066. Interested media outlets should contact Brandon Rost, at Brandon@bemarketingsolutions.com or by calling at 484-614-4066.



About Bachman's Roofing, Building & Remodeling, Inc.

A family-owned-and-operated business, Bachman's focus is on customer service, starting with an excellent product and completing with expert installation. Having earned its reputation for outstanding roofing work, Bachman's now provides service in other areas of home improvement, including siding, gutters, additions, kitchens, bathrooms, and more.



About Hamburg American Legion

Hein, Behler American Legion Post 637 is located in Hamburg, Pennsylvania. This organization primarily operates in the Veterans' Organization business / industry within the Membership Organizations sector. This organization has been operating for approximately 24 years.