Local App Broker-Dominating the Local App Market

Los Angles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2012 --Recently Russell Brunson and Damien Zamora launched the much awaited Local App Broker a product to dominate smart app market for local business. The product is aimed at harnessing the untouched local app development market. Russell Brunson and Damien Zamora created this training program to help anyone design and sell mobile apps to local business owners. Today there are nearly one billion mobile users and every small business is trying to go mobile to have an edge over competitors and also tap the unlimited potential this market has to offer



Lets take a look at todays mobile app scenario. Every App Market Place be it Droid, IOS , Windows or Blackberry is adding apps in million's every year. They give app developer all the freedom to put their apps in the market. Every Big and medium size company is trying to reach out to a wider audience through mobile apps. By 2015 mobile devices are all set to replace traditional PC's. The trend suggest that Local App Market is huge.



Local App Broker promises to tap the potential by creating and selling mobile apps to local business.Marketers already serving to local business can have this perfect addition to there service portfolio.The system comes with the automated app creator software which take only few hours to create a perfectly working and professional looking app. Local App Broker also includes Instant App Pro Training, Access to App Building Team and a 24x7 customers support. Russell Brunson and Damien Zamora also conducts a live training Webinar once a month and it also includes the power pitch a proven sales pitch that helps in selling apps to local businesses.



Local App Broker is a complete solution for anyone looking to enter Local App development market. The training is simple and easy to understand. No prior technical knowledge is required to built apps using this platform. It is fully automated and it only takes couple of hours to create a fully functional mobile app. The concept of creating apps for local business is pretty new and this might turn out to be a huge market. Local App Broker System gives a local marketer all the tool to be successful in this market.



About Abbas Rizvi Consulting

Founded in 2012 Abbas RIzvi consulting focusses on Digital Product Evaluation and Research. We help consumers in making an informed decision by giving quality and unbiased reviews. For more information check out Local App Broker