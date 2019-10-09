Local Assisted Living Community Receives 2019 Best of Flower Mound Award

Flower Mound, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2019 --Known as the "Best City to Live in Texas" as well as the "Safest City in Texas", Flower Mound has developed an award program to identify and give recognition to local businesses that positively provide exceptional service to their customers and the Flower Mound community. It's because of these businesses that Flower Mound boasts such a strong economy.



The 2019 Flower Mound Award Program awards businesses in various categories based on information from various sources including data from third parties. The award in the category of Assisted Living Facility was presented to Avanti Senior Living at Flower Mound.



About Flower Mound Award Program



The Flower Mound Award Program was designed to recognize and honor the accomplishments of businesses in and around the Flower Mound, TX area. The local businesses that receive these awards have created, developed, and administered programs and methods to boost the wealth, conservation, and maintenance of Flower Mound. And in doing so, these businesses have given extensive value back to the community.



About Avanti Senior Living at Flower Mound

Conveniently located in picturesque Flower Mound, at 4041 Long Prairie Road, Avanti Senior Living at Flower Mound provides assisted living and memory care to its residents, while giving them a place to live life to the fullest in an environment that's conducive to their wellbeing. Based on more than 25 years of dementia research from the National Institute of Health (NIH) on Aging, Avanti's holistic approach to care is unmatched. Beautifully-designed and technologically-advanced communities with unique amenities help to enrich the lives of their residents. Avanti's goal is to help each resident feel empowered while encouraging independence and giving them freedom of choice.



For more information, visit the Avanti Senior Living at Flower Mound website at https://flowermound.avanti-sl.com/.



