Local Athletes Row to Raise Funds for Special Olympics

Oak Creek, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/10/2018 --CrossFit athletes from across Wisconsin are banding together this month to raise funds for the Special Olympics of Wisconsin. At four locations, CrossFit enthusiasts will participate in the Row Raiser. Participants will row the equivalent of a marathon (26.2 miles) on rowing machines.



FUEL Fitness will host the Oak Creek event, which will see several teams of 10 athletes of different abilities work together to row a marathon on September 15 from 9:00 a.m. through 1:00 p.m. Teams from CrossFit Rohkeus will join the Oak Creek event. In Shorewood, OrangeTheory Fitness will host the Row Raiser on September 15 and September 16. FitELITE CrossFit, in Eau Claire, will host a Row Raiser event on September 22.



Melissa Spangler, organizer of the Wisconsin Row Raiser, was inspired by her cousin to begin coordinating the event. Spangler's cousin, Angela Arsiniega, has been participating in the Special Olympics for two decades. Angela, who has Down Syndrome, shares a love of fitness and athleticism with Spangler, an active member of the CrossFit community.



"I've always been passionate about wanting to help the Special Olympics community," says Spangler.



The Oak Creek even, which is open to the public, will feature food provided by Chick-Fil-A and the opportunity to enter a prize raffle. The Wisconsin Row Raiser will feature raffle prizes donated by the Green Bay Packers, Potawatomi Casino, Culvers, MOD Pizza, a local spa and more.



"You can come out, have free food, cheer on the Special Olympic athletes, cheer on the rowing athletes and participate in the raffles," Spangler says.



To learn more about Row Raiser and to receive specific information on the Oak Creek event, contact Melissa Spangler at 414-617-3873. To learn about the Eau Claire Row Raiser, contact Jason at 715-491-4650. In Shorewood, call Kristi at 414-617-0848.