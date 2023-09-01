Local Austin Foundation Repair Company Offers Financing Options to Assist Homeowners in Addressing Foundation Issues

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/01/2023 --Total Foundation Repair Austin, a trusted local foundation repair company serving Austin homeowners for over 30 years, is pleased to announce their financing options to make critical foundation repairs more affordable. Through a partnership with Enhancify, Total Foundation Repair Austin offers homeowners financing with low rates and flexible repayment terms.



"We understand these major home repairs can really take families by surprise and put a strain on budgets," said John Graham, owner of Total Foundation Repair Austin. "That's why we're so excited to start offering financing solutions to our customers. Now homeowners can get the foundation work done that their home desperately needs while paying over time in affordable monthly payments."



Unstable or shifting foundations are a common issue for Austin homes, given the area's challenging soil conditions. Warning signs like sticking doors, cracks in walls and ceilings, sloping floors, and exterior cracks indicate a foundation problem that will only worsen without proper repair. But the high price tag of foundation repairs, often $10,000 or more, can deter homeowners from taking action. Total Foundation Repair Austin's new financing options remove this barrier.



Through their financing partner Enhancify, homeowners can now qualify for unsecured personal loans from $500 up to $35,000 depending on credit history. With rates around 9.95% APR, customers can pay off their foundation repairs over 12 to 84 months. Applicants receive an instant decision with a soft credit pull that won't impact their credit score. No home equity, appraisal, or collateral is required.



"We know how stressful foundation issues can be for homeowners," said the owner. "Now we can assure our customers the work will get done right while their financing application is quickly approved. We handle the repairs, Enhancify handles the financing in just a few business days. It's a true win-win."



Total Foundation Repair Austin is family-owned and operated, now in its third generation serving Austin. The experienced team leverages state-of-the-art techniques and proven methods to permanently stabilize and level foundations. Services include pile driving, pier and beam leveling, foundation piers, foundation repair, crack repair, and more. The company also offers free foundation inspections.



With the addition of flexible financing options, Total Foundation Repair Austin hopes to help even more Austin homeowners address their shifting foundation issues in a timely, affordable manner. Financing can be applied for during your foundation inspection or by calling their office. The locally owned company truly cares about its customers and wants to make necessary home repairs attainable.



About Total Foundation Repair Austin

Total Foundation Repair Austin is Austin's trusted local foundation repair company, family-owned and operated for over 30 years. Their team of experts provides high-quality foundation solutions to stabilize and permanently fix foundation problems using advanced techniques. Their mailing and office address is at 310 Canion St, Austin, TX 78752. The company is dedicated to outstanding customer service and making critical structural repairs affordable.